The Company That Owns Chili's Also Owns A Popular Italian Chain
Chili's is known for its classic American and Tex-Mex fare, like big burgers, tender ribs, fajitas, and one of its most popular menu items, the Triple Dipper. It doesn't specialize in Italian food, but its parent company, Brinker International, does own a popular Italian-American casual dining chain: Maggiano's Little Italy.
The first Chili's outpost opened in 1975 and the chain was purchased by Norman Brinker in 1983, who eventually named the parent company Brinker International. Looking to expand, Brinker International purchased Maggiano's Little Italy in 1995; the Italian restaurant had originally been founded in Chicago in 1991. Today, Maggiano's offers dishes like rigatoni alla vodka, fettuccine bolognese, and one of Chowhound's favorite chicken parm dishes. Maggiano's has a more elevated atmosphere and higher prices than Chili's, with the average check costing around $32 compared to a Chili's check averaging $19. In early 2025, the Italian-style chain had planned to redevelop its atmosphere to create a higher-end vibe. However, only a few months later, it changed its mind.
Maggiano's Little Italy is trying to be more like Chili's
Back in 2023, Maggiano's set out to set itself apart from other casual dining chains. It improved its feel with upgraded bar areas and booths, and the restaurant welcomed high-end additions to its menu, such as Wagyu beef. While Maggiano's became a great place to have a romantic date night, over those same few years, Chili's skyrocketed in popularity — and it wasn't because of elegance. It was because the chain stuck to its casual roots. In late 2025, after a small decline in sales over the brand's fourth quarter, Maggiano's decided it would follow in Chili's footsteps with a rebrand that focused less on high-end, affordable dining and more on a simplistic approach.
"I think that part of the challenges that we've had in the past year is that we fell in love a little too much with this idea of elevating the experience," Brinker International CEO Kevin Hochman said in a company earnings call, per Restaurant Business Online. Though the Maggiano's growth plan wasn't revealed, it reportedly will be similar to Chili's, with a big focus on marketing and small-but-mighty improvements to the restaurant's daily operations.