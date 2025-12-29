The Company That Owns Chili's Also Owns A Popular Italian Chain

Chili's is known for its classic American and Tex-Mex fare, like big burgers, tender ribs, fajitas, and one of its most popular menu items, the Triple Dipper. It doesn't specialize in Italian food, but its parent company, Brinker International, does own a popular Italian-American casual dining chain: Maggiano's Little Italy.

The first Chili's outpost opened in 1975 and the chain was purchased by Norman Brinker in 1983, who eventually named the parent company Brinker International. Looking to expand, Brinker International purchased Maggiano's Little Italy in 1995; the Italian restaurant had originally been founded in Chicago in 1991. Today, Maggiano's offers dishes like rigatoni alla vodka, fettuccine bolognese, and one of Chowhound's favorite chicken parm dishes. Maggiano's has a more elevated atmosphere and higher prices than Chili's, with the average check costing around $32 compared to a Chili's check averaging $19. In early 2025, the Italian-style chain had planned to redevelop its atmosphere to create a higher-end vibe. However, only a few months later, it changed its mind.