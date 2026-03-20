The Wing Chain With Underrated Burgers, According To Customers

When you go to a wing restaurant, you're likely not thinking about the rest of the menu. Surprisingly, this isn't necessarily the case for Buffalo Wild Wings fans — some even say that when they visit the chain, they prefer ordering burgers over wings. Online, customers praise the burgers, saying that they've changed over time. We're speculating along with those fans, but it seems the chain may have moved from frozen patties to a fresh beef smashburger style around seven years ago, according to a self-proclaimed employee on Reddit, taking the taste to the next level.

Another reason some Buffalo Wild Wings customers turn to burgers over the chain's signature wings when they visit the chain? Value. Some feel that the wings are pricey for the amount of meat you actually get, ironically making them one of the items you'll want to avoid ordering from Buffalo Wild Wings. We took a look at the menu, and it makes sense. Buffalo Wild Wings has seriously ramped up its wing prices over the past decade and a half. In Pennsylvania, 10 bone-in wings go for a little over $14. The All-American Cheeseburger comes with a side of fries and sells for about the same price. While your check will add up to approximately the same amount, you might find that a cheeseburger (with two patties, no less) and fries is more filling than a serving of wings.