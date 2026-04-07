7 Tips And Hacks For At Ordering Texas Roadhouse Everyone Should Know
Although peanut shells no longer litter the floor of this iconic fast casual American steakhouse, Texas Roadhouse is still a popular place to grab lunch or dinner. Whether you became a cult follower after trying the beloved warm rolls with the sweet-meets-savory cinnamon butter, or you swear by a bowl of the Texas chili (made with the trimmings off those hand-cut steaks) to cure what ails you, Texas Roadhouse seems to hold a revered spot in the chain restaurant lexicon.
And if you're a regular at your local Texas Roadhouse — or a frequent traveler on America's highways who's always looking for a chance to stop at the franchise — you should also know the ordering tips and hacks that will make the chain's great meals even better. From swapping in your favorite apps as side dishes to loading more than just your baked potato, here are seven delightful tips for ordering at Texas Roadhouse that everyone should know.
1. Ditch those tried-and-true sides for an appetizer
Most entrees at Texas Roadhouse include two sides, and while there are a variety of delicious options to choose from, such as sweet potatoes, sauteed mushrooms, chili, and seasoned rice, sometimes you just want to switch things up. Well, what if we told you that you can easily swap out any of your Texas Roadhouse sides with one of the chain's amazing appetizers instead?
According to TikTok user Leocamz, a Texas Roadhouse employee, you can switch out those basic sides for half portions of one of the appetizers, with no upcharge. Yes, it's true. Instead of that tired baked potato, why not flank your hand-cut sirloin with tater skins and rattlesnake bites? This hack's availability does vary based on location, but it won't hurt to ask your server just in case. You also have to use this hack in person, as there's no way to order an appetizer as a side in the online ordering portal.
2. Enjoy those famous rolls and butter at home
Those hot, buttery, and delicious Texas Roadhouse rolls are legendary for a reason: They're baked fresh every five minutes, are always perfectly warm, and, maybe most importantly, they're free. While you can eat your fill at the restaurant, sometimes you just have to bring some home too. Or, perhaps, you are only craving the rolls, sans an entree.
Well, you're in luck, because you can get a dozen Texas Roadhouse rolls to go by ordering in person or online. At my local Texas Roadhouse, an order costs $4.99 and comes with either the famous honey cinnamon butter or regular butter. If you prefer a savory route, you can also ask for a side the chain's herb seasoning and mix it with butter. Just think: For your next dinner party, instead of trying to bake the bread yourself or busting open a can of biscuits, you can order delicious rolls courtesy of Texas Roadhouse.
3. Make a more filling order by adding pulled pork to your Cactus Blossom
Outback has the Bloomin' Onion; Texas Roadhouse has the Cactus Blossom. Both are delicious, but only Texas Roadhouse offers the option to top that blossom with smoky pulled pork. For the uninitiated, the Cactus Blossom is a giant, golden-fried onion that is accompanied by a Cajun dipping sauce. It's big, crunchy, and keeps you coming back for more. And according to TikTok user pimpvanillaslim, it can be made into even more of a meal by adding pulled pork on top.
The TikToker notes that guests need to order the Cactus Blossom and ask for it smothered in pulled pork — with barbecue sauce on the side. It is a bit of an upcharge (about $8 more) and may not be available at every location, according to commenters, but we tried it at our local Asheville location without issue, and it was absolutely worth the hype. You can also alter the "secret" item further by adding gravy instead of barbecue sauce, plus shredded cheese. All of this may come with more of an upcharge, but think of this fried, porky appetizer like you would nachos at a Mexican restaurant.
4. Order off the kids' menu for a cheaper meal
These days, getting a good deal when dining out is a major selling point — everyone's trying to save money while still enjoying themselves. Luckily, you can still chow down on a filling meal at Texas Roadhouse if you have a few hacks up your sleeve. One handy tip is to order off the kids' menu, as some of the choices are a lot more satisfying than you might expect. We're not just talking a tiny bowl of pasta shells or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, either.
The kids' menu at Texas Roadhouse is more like a mini adult menu, including hearty plates like the Andy's Steak Ranger Meal (a 6-ounce, hand-cut sirloin steak, plus a full-sized side for less than $14) or the all-beef hot dog, which makes for a fun treat but actually racks up to a substantial portion when loaded with chili and cheddar and rounded off with a side of mac and cheese or steak fries. The loaded hot dog with mac and cheese will set you back around $7.50, and you can add cheddar and bacon to the mac for an additional $1.29. Pair this with a few free rolls beforehand to stave off any lingering hunger pangs.
5. Snag a grilled cheese from the secret menu
A grilled cheese is not technically on the menu at Texas Roadhouse, but it is a light snack that wouldn't feel out of place. It's classic American comfort food at its finest. Higher-ups at the chain have clearly put two and two together about this, and there is a secret option to order a grilled cheese as a kids' meal. (After all, it's one of the basic toddler food groups, along with nuggets and "sketti.")
According to TikTok user pimpvanillaslim, the computer system has a button for a grilled cheese, and it rings through at $5.49. Since it's a kids' item, it only comes with one side, but if you're not in the mood for a big steak, this could be a solid choice. Even better — and more hack-tacular — you can utilize that one side for something like sauteed mushrooms or onions, and add them to your grilled cheese sandwich. Bon appétit.
6. Make sides more exciting by loading them
A baked potato is one of the most iconic steak sides, and, at Texas Roadhouse, you can, of course, opt for a loaded spud topped lavishly with butter, sour cream, cheese, and crispy bacon bits. But did you know that you can also load up other side dishes at Texas Roadhouse with these toppings? Have you ever tried loaded buttered corn? What about loaded chili?
According to users on Reddit, this hack is legit (although it can only be pulled off in person, as there's no option to load all the sides online). Simply ask your server to load your side of green beans, sauteed mushrooms, or even mac and cheese the same way they would a baked potato. One Redditor took advantage of the hack to tuck into some loaded broccoli, inspiring others in the comments to try this out. While heaping the broccoli with sour cream and bacon is a fun way to squeeze in some extra veg, you could also up the indulgence factor and load up some ribs instead.
7. Swap out your seasonings to mix and match flavors
If you're a Texas Roadhouse regular, you're likely a fan of the classic sirloin seasoning. But, if you're a teeny bit bored of always getting the same thing, there are ways to up the ante without changing up your regular order.
According to the good folks on Reddit, you can ask for your meat to come with a side of the herb seasoning used on the famous Texas Roadhouse chicken. According to online speculation and copycat recipes, this popular blend is likely a mixture of salt, pepper, garlic powder, dill, basil, oregano, and paprika. It's a great way to elevate your steak above the usual salt and pepper rub. But, if a simple dry mix is too boring for your taste, try adding a little bit of that honey cinnamon butter to your steak. It sounds odd, but the sweet and savory combo is unexpectedly delicious. Don't knock it until you try it.