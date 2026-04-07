7 Tips And Hacks For At Ordering Texas Roadhouse Everyone Should Know

Although peanut shells no longer litter the floor of this iconic fast casual American steakhouse, Texas Roadhouse is still a popular place to grab lunch or dinner. Whether you became a cult follower after trying the beloved warm rolls with the sweet-meets-savory cinnamon butter, or you swear by a bowl of the Texas chili (made with the trimmings off those hand-cut steaks) to cure what ails you, Texas Roadhouse seems to hold a revered spot in the chain restaurant lexicon.

And if you're a regular at your local Texas Roadhouse — or a frequent traveler on America's highways who's always looking for a chance to stop at the franchise — you should also know the ordering tips and hacks that will make the chain's great meals even better. From swapping in your favorite apps as side dishes to loading more than just your baked potato, here are seven delightful tips for ordering at Texas Roadhouse that everyone should know.