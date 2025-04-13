For Under $5, You Can Buy Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Savor At Home
Texas Roadhouse has a large menu packed with all kinds of tasty items. The steakhouse chain unsurprisingly offers an array of mouthwatering steaks, which Chowhound has ranked from best to worst, as well as country-fried sirloin, grilled shrimp, cheeseburgers, salads, and hot dogs that can be upgraded with chili and cheese. The restaurant is also known for its delicious appetizers and, of course, its fluffy rolls. The pillowy bread, known for its melt-in-your-mouth texture, comes with honey cinnamon butter and is served complimentary for guests who are dining in. But what if they're all you want? Luckily, you can order just the rolls from Texas Roadhouse for under $5.
This ordering hack is perfect for when you get a craving for a Texas Roadhouse roll, but don't want to order an entire meal. Or maybe you're hosting a dinner party and want to go the extra mile to impress your guests. After all, who doesn't love a Texas Roadhouse roll? In fact, the bread won the top spot in our ranking of the best free chain restaurant bread, beating out contenders like Fazoli's and Outback Steakhouse. To order a side of bread from the restaurant, all you have to do is visit the Texas Roadhouse website, navigate to the online ordering system, and select your location and pick-up time. Next, click on the sides and extras tab of the menu and select "extra fresh-baked bread." From there, proceed through checkout and go collect your rolls from your desired location. All done!
Tips for ordering and serving Texas Roadhouse rolls
Texas Roadhouse has options to make your side of rolls perfect for any occasion. First, when ordering online, you can decide between half a dozen or a dozen rolls. So, if they're for just you and a friend, you can opt for the smaller serving and not worry about leftovers. But, if you're planning a large event, you can select the 12-roll option and have plenty to share. For the smaller serving, the rolls will set you back $2.49, whereas the larger order is $4.99. Next, you can select whether you want a portion of the chain's signature honey cinnamon butter or regular butter.
Once you have the rolls, what's next? Texas Roadhouse is known to serve freshly baked, warm bread, so naturally that's when the rolls are at their best. Fortunately, there are several ways to reheat Texas Roadhouse rolls to replicate the fresh-baked experience at home. For one, you can dab the rolls with water, wrap them in foil, and stick them in the oven for a few minutes. The steaming process will lock in the moisture and keep the rolls soft. For a crispy finish, remove the foil towards the end of the reheating. Or if you want an easier route, just heat the rolls in the microwave in short increments until they reach your desired temperature. The warm rolls can then be served with any of your at-home meals, whether you're making a simple salad, a savory pasta dish, or a steak dinner. You can even use the rolls to make sliders.