For Under $5, You Can Buy Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Savor At Home

Texas Roadhouse has a large menu packed with all kinds of tasty items. The steakhouse chain unsurprisingly offers an array of mouthwatering steaks, which Chowhound has ranked from best to worst, as well as country-fried sirloin, grilled shrimp, cheeseburgers, salads, and hot dogs that can be upgraded with chili and cheese. The restaurant is also known for its delicious appetizers and, of course, its fluffy rolls. The pillowy bread, known for its melt-in-your-mouth texture, comes with honey cinnamon butter and is served complimentary for guests who are dining in. But what if they're all you want? Luckily, you can order just the rolls from Texas Roadhouse for under $5.

This ordering hack is perfect for when you get a craving for a Texas Roadhouse roll, but don't want to order an entire meal. Or maybe you're hosting a dinner party and want to go the extra mile to impress your guests. After all, who doesn't love a Texas Roadhouse roll? In fact, the bread won the top spot in our ranking of the best free chain restaurant bread, beating out contenders like Fazoli's and Outback Steakhouse. To order a side of bread from the restaurant, all you have to do is visit the Texas Roadhouse website, navigate to the online ordering system, and select your location and pick-up time. Next, click on the sides and extras tab of the menu and select "extra fresh-baked bread." From there, proceed through checkout and go collect your rolls from your desired location. All done!