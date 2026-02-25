Forget Potatoes: Get Anything 'Loaded' At Texas Roadhouse With One Ordering Trick
If you've never been to the iconic American steakhouse chain, there are a few things to know before you eat at Texas Roadhouse. For example, Texas Roadhouse is well known for its complementary, legendary rolls with cinnamon butter and snack-worthy peanuts (still in the shell). In addition to these perks, Texas Roadhouse also offers a loaded baked potato on the menu. But what's exciting about it is you don't have to stick with the potato to enjoy the "loaded" aspect of this side dish.
Though it may sound unusual, you can enjoy all the indulgent flavors of classic baked potato toppings and swap the potato out. According to users on Reddit, it's a pretty simple hack and only takes a bit of confidence — and acceptance that your server might be a little bewildered. If you ask for a different side dish "loaded," you'll get all the standard baked potato toppings — sour cream, butter, bacon, and cheddar cheese — on your chosen side. Some customers have added all the toppings to a side of broccoli instead.
And for those who aren't a fan of broccoli, you can easily apply this hack to any other side on the menu. Instead consider adding the toppings to other dishes like the side of Texas red chili. The addition of rich sour cream and the savory cheese make for the perfect complement to this dish in particular. The same goes for any number of the vegetable sides; sauteed mushrooms, a baked sweet potato, steak fries, and even seasoned rice would make for great sides to load up with these toppings.
What to expect when ordering loaded sides
While this Texas Roadhouse hack isn't a set facet of the menu, customers say online that most servers will happily accommodate this request (just expect a little upcharge in some cases). It costs about $1 extra to load up the standard baked potato, so it only makes sense that the "loaded" version of any number of the other sides would also reflect this price. Though it's also worth noting prices often vary by location. One guest shared that they were charged $1 extra for their "loaded" broccoli.
When it comes to ordering a "loaded" menu item, it isn't always the case that your server will have it assembled in the kitchen. Though many are happy to serve these toppings, you may have to assemble it yourself. If asking for your side "loaded" isn't clear enough, it might be worth checking what toppings come on the loaded potato and listing those specifically when making your request. Some guests have found this step useful when asking to have the same exact toppings added to their side of choice.
If you're itching for other ways to make the most of your next trip to this steakhouse chain, there are many ordering tricks to keep in mind. You may even try this Texas Roadhouse hack that takes appetizers to the next level, by making your own off-menu sliders with leftover rolls. Additionally, you could try this ordering hack to get more steak for less by selecting the filet medallions instead of a filet mignon. Plus, if you choose the medallions, you'll end up with three sides for the same price because the entree already includes rice and comes with two sides (which you can swap out and ask to be "loaded" as you like).