Forget Potatoes: Get Anything 'Loaded' At Texas Roadhouse With One Ordering Trick

If you've never been to the iconic American steakhouse chain, there are a few things to know before you eat at Texas Roadhouse. For example, Texas Roadhouse is well known for its complementary, legendary rolls with cinnamon butter and snack-worthy peanuts (still in the shell). In addition to these perks, Texas Roadhouse also offers a loaded baked potato on the menu. But what's exciting about it is you don't have to stick with the potato to enjoy the "loaded" aspect of this side dish.

Though it may sound unusual, you can enjoy all the indulgent flavors of classic baked potato toppings and swap the potato out. According to users on Reddit, it's a pretty simple hack and only takes a bit of confidence — and acceptance that your server might be a little bewildered. If you ask for a different side dish "loaded," you'll get all the standard baked potato toppings — sour cream, butter, bacon, and cheddar cheese — on your chosen side. Some customers have added all the toppings to a side of broccoli instead.

And for those who aren't a fan of broccoli, you can easily apply this hack to any other side on the menu. Instead consider adding the toppings to other dishes like the side of Texas red chili. The addition of rich sour cream and the savory cheese make for the perfect complement to this dish in particular. The same goes for any number of the vegetable sides; sauteed mushrooms, a baked sweet potato, steak fries, and even seasoned rice would make for great sides to load up with these toppings.