10 Things To Know Before You Eat At Texas Roadhouse

When the economy is bad, the restaurant industry is often one of the hardest hit sectors. Cooking at home is often more affordable than dining out, and consumers come to view eating at a restaurant as an unnecessary luxury.

Despite a difficult economic environment, Texas Roadhouse is thriving. The global chain's sales were up 15% last year, beating out other popular spots like Olive Garden and Chili's. People love the chain for a few key reasons: the food is good, it's made from scratch, and it's affordable. In fact, despite the state of the economy, the chain has managed to keep prices lower than inflation. This makes it a popular spot for when people are willing to spend a little extra for dinner out. However, if you've never been to the chain before, the whole experience can feel a little overwhelming your first time -– Texas Roadhouse has a very specific way of doing things as well as some unique quirks.

First, the basics: Texas Roadhouse is an international steakhouse chain with over 650 restaurants worldwide. The first restaurant opened in 1993 in Clarksville, Indiana, which is decidedly not Texas, but was created to provide a Texan atmosphere and from-scratch food. The chain is now based out of Louisville, Kentucky, and while most U.S. locations are corporate-owned, there are a few franchise locations left. This means your experience can vary from location to location. Below, we dive more into the specifics you need to know before your first visit.