Make Texas Roadhouse Rolls 10 Times Better With One Request
Texas Roadhouse rolls are already pretty great. They're baked fresh every five minutes, come out warm, and are free. Most people enjoy them slathered in the honey cinnamon butter that arrives alongside them and call it a day. That's a completely solid choice, but there might be an even better one.
Here's the request: ask your server for a side of plain butter and a side of the herb seasoning. The seasoning is the same blend used on the restaurant's herb crusted chicken, and while it's a proprietary blend, it's widely assumed to include dill, basil, oregano, garlic powder, and paprika. Stir or mash the butter and the seasoning together at the table, spread the result onto a warm roll, and you now have a savory herb butter that completely changes the experience. It's the kind of thing that makes you annoyed because you didn't know about it sooner.
The seasoning can readily be requested on the side, so your server shouldn't blink at the ask. It's standard for the restaurant's herb crusted chicken, but plenty of regulars have started requesting it for their steaks too, so the kitchen should be used to it. Applying it to the delicious Texas Roadhouse rolls is just a no-brainer, hailing from the same idea.
The other butters worth knowing about
The herb butter hack is the headliner, but Texas Roadhouse actually has a whole supporting cast of butter options that most people may never think to explore. All of them can be requested on the side for rolls, steak, potatoes, or whatever else you're eating.
The honey cinnamon butter is the classic, and for good reason. Sweet, slightly spiced, and whipped to the perfect consistency — it's what makes the rolls so hard to refuse. If you're a fan already, you can ask for extra. Alternatively, Texas Roadhouse uses garlic butter for seafood dishes, but some restaurant goers have asked for it to turn the rolls into garlic bread. Ask for a little parmesan cheese on the side as well and turn your garlic bread into garlic cheese bread. It works just as well to give your Texas Roadhouse steak a new world of flavor, and you can also order it for baked potato or a veggie side. Plain whipped butter is the neutral option and what comes with the baked potato by default. But don't sleep on it, because it's the base for the butter herb hack described above. It's also just a deliciously uncomplicated choice if the sweeter and more savory options aren't appealing.
The bottom line is that these butters aren't tied to the dishes they normally accompany on the menu. You can mix and match freely. Honey cinnamon butter on a baked potato isn't unheard of. Garlic butter on a roll instead of an entree makes perfect sense. And plain butter with a little herb seasoning stirred in is, as we've established, a must-try.