Make Texas Roadhouse Rolls 10 Times Better With One Request

Texas Roadhouse rolls are already pretty great. They're baked fresh every five minutes, come out warm, and are free. Most people enjoy them slathered in the honey cinnamon butter that arrives alongside them and call it a day. That's a completely solid choice, but there might be an even better one.

Here's the request: ask your server for a side of plain butter and a side of the herb seasoning. The seasoning is the same blend used on the restaurant's herb crusted chicken, and while it's a proprietary blend, it's widely assumed to include dill, basil, oregano, garlic powder, and paprika. Stir or mash the butter and the seasoning together at the table, spread the result onto a warm roll, and you now have a savory herb butter that completely changes the experience. It's the kind of thing that makes you annoyed because you didn't know about it sooner.

The seasoning can readily be requested on the side, so your server shouldn't blink at the ask. It's standard for the restaurant's herb crusted chicken, but plenty of regulars have started requesting it for their steaks too, so the kitchen should be used to it. Applying it to the delicious Texas Roadhouse rolls is just a no-brainer, hailing from the same idea.