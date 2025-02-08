Texas Roadhouse Steaks, Ranked Worst To Best

Prime rib has the same marbling as ribeye because it comes from the same part of the cow — the rib area near the backbone. The meat cut from this section is super tender because the muscle isn't used as much as those needed for walking, but prime rib is distinctly different from ribeye in both preparation and serving. It is cooked slowly, which keeps it even more tender. Then, it's sliced from a larger cut and served with the interior of the steak up. You often see prime rib carving stations on buffet lines, but the Texas Roadhouse version comes with a thick cut and two sides.

This was our least favorite of the options at Texas Roadhouse, but it's hard to compare this cut to those with seasoned and seared exteriors because it's a different style. When we go to a steakhouse, we want a super flavorful cut with a nice exterior crust, and prime rib just isn't that dish (nor is it intended to be).

It was tender, but didn't have nearly as much salty flavor as the other steaks. If you like to taste the meatiness of your steak rather than the seasoning, this is a good choice, but we'd opt for one of the other cuts to get more flavor. The prime rib is also a bit pricier than some of the other menu items at $26.99 for a 12-ounce steak.