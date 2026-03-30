16 Buc-Ee's Snacks, Ranked Worst To Best

From the moment Buc-ee's opened the doors to its first location in 1982, it became a regional sensation, offering road trippers two unexpected things: clean bathrooms and cheap ice. Since then, the gas station/superstore has become well known for its wide array of edible delights, including its fresh Texas BBQ.

But, weary travelers don't always want a full meal while on the road. Sometimes they just want a snack (or three) to stave off those hunger pangs. Luckily, Buc-ee's has a bumper crop of them available for purchase.

On a recent road trip, I had the opportunity to stop at a Buc-ee's in Florida to load up on as many of these snacks as I could get my hands on. I spent the remainder of my drive eating my way through these Buc-ee's snacks, satiating my hunger and deciding which of them were worth loading up on and which you might want to skip on your next cross country excursion. Read on for the full scoop.