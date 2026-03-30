16 Buc-Ee's Snacks, Ranked Worst To Best
From the moment Buc-ee's opened the doors to its first location in 1982, it became a regional sensation, offering road trippers two unexpected things: clean bathrooms and cheap ice. Since then, the gas station/superstore has become well known for its wide array of edible delights, including its fresh Texas BBQ.
But, weary travelers don't always want a full meal while on the road. Sometimes they just want a snack (or three) to stave off those hunger pangs. Luckily, Buc-ee's has a bumper crop of them available for purchase.
On a recent road trip, I had the opportunity to stop at a Buc-ee's in Florida to load up on as many of these snacks as I could get my hands on. I spent the remainder of my drive eating my way through these Buc-ee's snacks, satiating my hunger and deciding which of them were worth loading up on and which you might want to skip on your next cross country excursion. Read on for the full scoop.
16. Original Pork Rinds
Landing at the very bottom of this list of Buc'ee's snack foods were the Original Pork Rinds. Though these are sold in multiple flavors, I stuck with the original to get a real sense of the quality of these classic noshes. Pork rinds, or fried pig skins, are the crunchy, salty gas station snack that can elevate your fried chicken game, or become a crisp topping for a casserole. The ones from Buc'ee's looked promising, but they were ultimately a huge disappointment.
Perhaps the greatest deterrent to these pork rinds was their smell. The aroma of these was incredibly pungent. They had a funky smell like that of a pig that had bathed in really old frying oil, which was wholly unappetizing. Additionally, while their texture was suitably light and airy, as is typical of pork rinds, their flavor was virtually non-existent. They were incredibly bland and lacking in seasoning. Honestly, a bag of styrofoam packing peanuts may have been more satisfying than these pork rinds, which is why they ranked dead last.
15. Natural Vanilla Flavored Yogurt Pretzels
Yogurt-covered pretzels are generally a fantastic mash-up of salty and sweet in one crunchy bite, which is why I was eager to sample the Natural Vanilla Flavored ones from Buc-ee's. Sadly, they did not deliver in a way that made me want to dive in for seconds.
They were not terrible, but they had me questioning what exactly was "natural" about them. I was not altogether convinced that the flavor itself was real vanilla, judging by the synthetic aftertaste of these pretzels. They were also excessively salty, which overpowered any inherent sweetness to the yogurt encasement.
The texture was the best part of these pretzels, having that creamy exterior and crunchy interior that you would expect from a yogurt-coated pretzel. Overall, I just was not a fan of this snack, and found the fake aftertaste of these quite off-putting, which is why they ranked so low.
14. Mini Sweet & Salty Cookies
I'm not sure what I expected from the Mini Sweet & Salty cookies from Buc-ee's, but this wasn't it. These bite-sized biscuits promised a uniquely satisfying touch of both sweet with savory flavor and they did not deliver.
Perhaps the biggest issue with these cookies was their texture. They were brittle and dry, verging on difficult to swallow. This may have been indicative that they were stale and less a reflection on the quality of the cookies, but that doesn't matter when you are buying something that is supposedly still within the limits of its "best-by" date on the store shelf.
The flavor wasn't much better. While they were not overly sweet, they were relatively bland. I really wanted a bit more of that salty punch. What's more, there was a somewhat synthetic aftertaste that was really unpleasant. Overall, while these were a modicum better than the bottom two snacks I sampled, they certainly weren't chocolate chip cookies to write home about.
13. Pecan Brittle
While I tend to enjoy pecan brittle, I'm a bit of a stickler for how it is done. A good quality brittle should be thin enough to have a crunchy texture that is toothsome, but it shouldn't be so hard that you can't easily bite into it. The flavor should be redolent of molasses or at the very least have notable caramel-forward notes. And, the nuts should be evident, but not overwhelming.
These qualities were all lacking in this brittle. The pieces were virtually melded together into a single mass, which made it almost impossible to chew through. While the brittle itself had a good flavor and the number of pecans included were adequate, the nuts themselves had an almost rancid aftertaste, which was quite off-putting. I assume I got a bad batch so I won't write this brittle off entirely, but I was underwhelmed, to say the least.
12. Ripple Chips Original
The Original-flavored Ripple Chips from Buc-ee's were the first snack that I can say I actually enjoyed eating. The only reason they landed toward the bottom of this ranking was because I felt that there wasn't anything inherently unique or special about them. In fact, my primary impression of these was that they tasted like repackaged classic Ruffles potato chips, only they cost more because of the Buc-ee's label.
The chips themselves were perfectly crunchy and had real potato flavor. They also weren't overly salty, a common complaint I have about potato chips. I'd certainly eat these if I was having a craving for a potato chip, but I'm not sure I'd opt for them over any other brand of potato chip, many of which I could also get at Buc-ee's while driving through. For this reason alone, they landed in 13th place among the snacks I sampled.
11. Teriyaki Beef Jerky
Buc'ee's is well-known for its jerky, which comes from the New Braunfels Smokehouse located in the Hill Country of Texas. This jerky is available in a staggering number of different flavors, including teriyaki, which is the variety I chose to sample. I happen to love jerky and eat it almost every day, so I had high hopes for this signature offering.
While I wasn't altogether disappointed, I also wasn't completely wowed. The aroma of this jerky was fantastically smoky and savory. The taste was umami-rich and not overly salty. Where this jerky fell short was in the texture and presentation departments. It tasted like it was stale, which seems impossible for something that is cured, but old jerky can give your jaw more of a workout than you might have bargained for.
Additionally, the packaging advertises "solid strips of beef." What I got in the specimen I sampled were haphazard chips and chunks of beef that were more akin to high-end dog food than something intended for human consumption. For this reason, it didn't land higher on this ranking.
10. Chocolate Fudge
Few sweet treats are as satisfying as a hunk of fudge, and Buc'ee's makes this rich dessert in-house daily. The travel center offers countless varieties to choose from in a number of different configurations, from variety packs to hand-cut options. I snagged a small hunk of plain chocolate fudge to sample for this ranking, and, while I wasn't altogether disappointed (it's hard to mess this treat up), I also wasn't impressed.
The fudge itself was on the dense, chewy side, rather than melt-in-your-mouth tender. The taste was decent, but the chocolate wasn't of the highest quality, having a rather muted cocoa flavor. Overall, I'd say this fudge is good, but not great. I've definitely had better, which is why it didn't rank higher on this list. That said, this is a perfectly decent sweet treat to pick up on the road, and I'd be very interested in trying some of the other varieties sold at Buc'ee's.
9. Glazed Pecans
Another signature snack that Buc'ee's is known for are the convenient and crunchy glazed pecans. These nuts are prepared in-house and are made in a number of different varieties. They are packaged in paper cones and kept under warming lamps. I snagged a batch and sampled them, looking forward to something sweet and satisfying.
While they were just that, I couldn't help but compare them with ones that I make from-scratch in my own kitchen. I tend to spice mine heavily and found these to be rather bland, comparatively. That said, I appreciated that they weren't cloyingly sweet and that they had a nice texture.
Though I enjoyed these, there were some other nutty treats that were far more satiating that I had the opportunity to sample. That said, I'd gladly eat these again and would like to try some of the other varieties of nuts on offer for comparison.
8. Pecan Log
I'll admit that I had never had a pecan log until visiting Buc'ee's. These decadent and dense treats are a staple of Southern snacking, and apparently the best ones are typically made at home by grandma for the holidays. A good pecan log should have a crunchy exterior and a tender, chewy center. All characteristics this sweet possessed.
What this pecan log had going for it was freshness. It was so tender it almost fell apart when I pulled it out of the wrapper. The nuts on the outside were perfectly well-balanced with the nougat-like center, and, though sweet, the sugariness was tempered by the slightly bitter pecans. Perhaps my only complaint was that it was relatively boring in the grand scheme of the snacks I tried. With that said, this simplicity might just be the selling point of this treat for the right audience.
7. Triple Mix Popcorn
If you visit Chicago, Garrett Popcorn is a treat you must try at least once. It happens to be a favorite indulgence of mine, and I will go out of my way to obtain a bag of the Chicago mix anytime I'm in the Windy City. This combination of caramel and cheese flavors is the perfect blend of sweet and savory, and the Triple Mix Popcorn from Buc-ee's is eerily reminiscent of the stuff.
This popcorn mix combines caramel, kettle, and cheddar flavors in one bag, and I was a fan. The texture was perfectly crunchy and fresh, while the flavors were well-balanced. There's no doubt that I could easily pack away an entire bag of this stuff in one fell swoop. That said, when compared with the famous Chicago Mix, this lacks some in the flavor department. Each of the varieties of popcorn taken individually seemed bland by comparison with what you can get at Garrett Popcorn. This should in no way diminish this snack mix, but it does explain why it didn't place higher on this ranking.
6. Cajun Style Fried Pecans
Of the nut-centered snack options that I picked up at Buc-ee's, the Cajun Style Fried Pecans were my favorite. These deep-fried nuts are a revelation in terms of texture. They transform from a typically crunchy, yet tender, bite into something with a distinctive snap that is highly memorable.
Though there are a variety of different types of fried pecans available at Buc-ee's, these had a bold and savory kick that was dynamite. The seasoning was quintessentially Cajun, boasting with heat from the cayenne pepper and having a mild smokiness that leant depth of flavor to the nuts. I appreciated that they were not overly salty, nor too spicy. It was just the right amount of punch to complement the mild bitterness of the pecans and leave a lingering heat in your mouth. These snacks didn't perform better on this ranking because nuts and spicy foods are something of an acquired taste and I suspect the top contenders would be more universally appreciated.
5. Sizzl'n Crackers Bold'N Spicy
For a crunchy snack that is infinitely crave-able, try snagging a bag of Sizzl'n Crackers Bold'N Spicy from Buc-ee's. These cracker-like bites were a unique hybrid between Goldfish and oyster crackers in terms of texture, making them a great treat for someone that likes a savory versus sweet treat to nosh on in the car.
The taste of these was dynamite, though very potent. They were quite spicy, with assertive black pepper notes. They were also a tad salty, though not to the point that they weren't edible. The seasoning had a kicked up ranch dressing quality to it that was very desirable. Perhaps the biggest issue I had with these snacks was that they were verging on too spicy for some. If you like heat, these were a hit, but they are not for the faint of heart. This is the primary reason I didn't rank these higher.
4. OverBite Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter
If you love Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, you must pick up an OverBite Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter treat from Buc-ee's. This giant sweet treat is roughly the size and shape of a hockey puck, so it isn't a single-serving snack, but rather something you might enjoy over the course of a several hour drive or that you can share with a friend.
The taste of this treat is top notch. It is made from the highest quality peanut butter and chocolate. The peanut butter is smooth and creamy and the chocolate has a nice snap to it. The combo is perfectly balanced, with just enough saltiness to sweetness to prevent this treat from being cloying. Perhaps my only complaint is the ratio of chocolate-to-peanut butter. The chocolate layer is almost too thick, making it a little difficult to bite into this sweet. Otherwise, I'd highly recommend these, even if it didn't earn a spot in the top three of this ranking.
3. Beaver Nuggets
Buc-ee's sells a popular snack that has nothing to do with beavers known as Beaver Nuggets. These crunchy treats are available in a number of varieties, including sea salt, cinnamon sugar, white cheddar, and Bold-N-Spicy. I opted for the plain variety, since I had never sampled these before and wanted a good baseline idea of what this unique snack was like.
The best way to describe these is like a cross between Kellogg's Corn Pops, Cap'n Crunch, and caramel popcorn. It's a distinctive combination unlike anything I've ever eaten, and I'm a fan. The underlying flavor and aroma is malty, sugary, and corn-forward. There is a notable brown sugar or molasses taste that lingers, and the texture is like puffed rice with a more notable crunch. Though I wanted to rank these higher on this list, I couldn't because the top two treats were so well executed.
2. Sweet & Savory Trail Mix
It may seem unlikely that a trail mix should land in second place on a ranking of snacks from Buc-ee's, but this Sweet & Savory blend hit every note I crave from road food. The blend is made from crunchy nuts, corn nuggets, honey roasted sesame sticks, and almonds, all tossed in a unique seasoning blend.
If you have ever had this type of snack mix while enjoying a beer at a bar, this is better than any of those. The seasoning is perfectly sweet and spicy, yet not overly salty. Each component is crunchy and the ingredients are evenly blended enough that you get a good mixture in every bite. The combination is virtually flawless. The only reason this snack didn't break into first place was because the top rated treat was so well done. That said, I'd eat this snack over and over again, and I could easily polish off the entire bag myself without a break.
1. Double Fudge Brownie
Last, but not least, the Double Fudge Brownie from Buc-ee's makes its way to the top of this list for its virtually flawless execution. I'm a brownie snob, and proud of it. I regularly baked the fudgiest brownies possible in my own restaurant, which I ran for nearly 18 years, so I consider myself something of an expert. I tend to dislike most store-bought brownies because they seldom live up to my discerning expectations. This one, however, delivered in every way.
These brownies were moist, fudgy, not overly sweet, and had high quality cocoa flavor. Though there were nuts, which can be controversial, these weren't overwhelming, and there were just enough to give this brownie a nice contrast in texture to juxtapose the almost melt-in-your-mouth batter itself. I can honestly say I couldn't have produced a better brownie myself. If you have a sweet tooth and you happen to be passing through a Buc-ee's, you absolutely should grab one of these decadent brownies for the road.
How I ranked Buc'ee's snacks
In some ways, it may seem difficult to rank such a wide cross section of snacks, as they run the gamut from sweet to savory. That said, there are a few important factors to consider when it comes to ultimate snack-ability.
Certainly taste and texture matter, but portability, convenience, cost, and satiety are all worth considering when assessing the quality of a snack food. The items that ranked highest on this list were not only delicious, they curbed my appetite and were relatively easy to consume without too much of a mess while driving.