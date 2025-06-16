The Two Unexpected Things Buc-Ee's Was Originally Loved For

A road trip through the South is not complete without a stop at a Buc-ee's gas station. Best known as the gas station chain that serves fresh Texas BBQ, Buc-ee's is part gas station, part grocery store, and part fresh food pit stop. It's a place to not only put fuel in your car, but to grab fuel for yourself — ranging from housemade fudge to delicious XXL brisket sandwiches.

While all of these tasty things are what makes Buc-ee's popular today, it wasn't always so. Many find this hard to believe, but the chain was initially famous for having clean bathrooms and cheap ice. The kitchen part wasn't added until the second Buc-ee's location opened; only then did food become part of Buc-ee's reputation.

Granted, Buc-ee's does still have these features today too; a small bag of ice costs just $1 and a large costs $2, which is a great deal. It's the chain's focus that has changed. At the start, the founder initially focused on providing customers with the cleanest bathrooms and cheapest ice possible at a gas station. Nowadays, it is all about food items like Beaver Nuggets, the Buc-ee's exclusive snack.