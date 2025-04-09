The Popular Buc-Ee's Snack That Has Nothing To Do With Beavers — Despite Its Name
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In the southern parts of America, there is a little gas station chain with a big reputation. Part gas station and part grocery store, Buc-ee's has become famous for its gas station fresh Texas barbecue and delicious big brisket sandwiches. For many, the chain is a must-stop spot for anyone on a road trip, mostly because of the delicious food.
Everyone has their favorite item at Buc-ee's, but there is one snack that is wholly unique to the chain that fans cannot get enough of. Known as Beaver Nuggets, this snack involves sweet corn puffs coated in caramel. The nuggets are available in large or small bags, although most people opt for the large to get the most bang for their buck.
What's most unusual about this snack is its name. In reality, Beaver Nuggets have nothing to do with beavers, with the exception of the chain's mascot, which happens to be a beaver. Despite the unusual naming convention, many consider Beaver Nuggets to be one of the best regional foods in the United States.
The popularity of Beaver Nuggets
Beaver Nuggets are best known for the caramel flavor, but these corn puffs are actually available in several different flavors. There is a sea salt variant of the caramel flavor, as well as a cinnamon sugar variant. There are also salty Beaver Nuggets available, including white cheddar, white cheddar habanero, and the cutely named bold-n-spicy flavor.
The snack isn't just beloved by Buc-ee's visitors either. Back in August 2022, Food & Wine crowned Beaver Nuggets as the best snack in all of Texas. This is quite high praise, given how big the state is and how many amazing regional foods have come out of Texas over the years.
The one drawback about Beaver Nuggets is that Buc-ee's locations are not nationwide. As a result, some fans have taken it upon themselves to make copycat recipes. However, you can still order the snack online via Amazon, Walmart, and other sites.