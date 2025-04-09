The Popular Buc-Ee's Snack That Has Nothing To Do With Beavers — Despite Its Name

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In the southern parts of America, there is a little gas station chain with a big reputation. Part gas station and part grocery store, Buc-ee's has become famous for its gas station fresh Texas barbecue and delicious big brisket sandwiches. For many, the chain is a must-stop spot for anyone on a road trip, mostly because of the delicious food.

Everyone has their favorite item at Buc-ee's, but there is one snack that is wholly unique to the chain that fans cannot get enough of. Known as Beaver Nuggets, this snack involves sweet corn puffs coated in caramel. The nuggets are available in large or small bags, although most people opt for the large to get the most bang for their buck.

What's most unusual about this snack is its name. In reality, Beaver Nuggets have nothing to do with beavers, with the exception of the chain's mascot, which happens to be a beaver. Despite the unusual naming convention, many consider Beaver Nuggets to be one of the best regional foods in the United States.