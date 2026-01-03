This Is Exactly Where Buc-Ee's Smoked Meat Comes From

The story of New Braunfels Smokehouse extends far beyond its partnership with the beaver-fronted gas station chain. The smokehouse first got its start in the 1940s, when Russell Kemble "Kim" Dunbar got the idea for a mail order smoked meats business. This became New Braunfels Smokehouse, a business that not only includes meats by mail order, but also a restaurant where people could try the business's wares. The brand's collaboration with Buc-ee's began in the 1990s, when New Braunfels co-owner Hale Snyder was attending The University of Texas. This is where he met a friend who introduced him to the Aplin family, who own the Buc-ee's chain. Through this connection, Snyder managed to make New Braunfels an exclusive supplier for the brand. Though no longer Buc-ee's sole supplier of smoked meats, you can still find New Braunfels jerky at most every Buc-ee's across the country.

If you want a taste of the goods without making a trip to the sprawling gas station hub, you can always order one of New Braunfels Smokehouse's many products on its website. If you're looking to try the jerky at a Buc-ee's, just visit the chain's signature jerky counter or the wall of pre-bagged jerky. There are plenty of chewy, salty items to choose from, each of which makes for a fantastic road snack. While not every selection is now sourced from the old-fashioned Texas smokehouse, the brand's presence can still be felt in this section of the store. You just need to know which flavors to look for. As for the other flavors? Those come from various other smokehouses, including Junior's Smokehouse, a fellow Texas-based business.