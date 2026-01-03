This Is Exactly Where Buc-Ee's Smoked Meat Comes From
Buc-ee's is taking over the world, and we're not exactly mad about it. The Texas-based gas station and convenience store chain is beloved by all who visit its hallowed, sprawling grounds or use its famously spotless and spacious bathrooms. On top of its clean facilities, Buc-ee's is also known for its delicious and cheap selection of foods, from Buc-ee's famous brisket sandwiches to its European-inspired kolaches, many of which are low in price. One of Buc-ee's most essential staples is its smoked meat selection, which includes a truly fabulous jerky counter. But where does Buc-ees get its smoky, savory meats?
If you're thinking of Buc-ee's jerky, the source is in Texas hill country, near where Buc-ee's calls home. A company by the name of New Braunfels Smokehouse is responsible for supplying Buc-ee's sweet, spicy jerky, as well as its peppered jerky. The brand also supplies Buc-ee's smoked cheese products and smoked sausages. There was once a time when New Braunfels Smokehouse provided all of the chain's jerky and smoked meat products, but, with Buc-ee's growing number of locations, Buc-ee's has expanded its sourcing to include other smokehouses. Still, the convenience store chain maintains a close relationship with New Braunfels Smokehouse.
More on these smoky sensations
The story of New Braunfels Smokehouse extends far beyond its partnership with the beaver-fronted gas station chain. The smokehouse first got its start in the 1940s, when Russell Kemble "Kim" Dunbar got the idea for a mail order smoked meats business. This became New Braunfels Smokehouse, a business that not only includes meats by mail order, but also a restaurant where people could try the business's wares. The brand's collaboration with Buc-ee's began in the 1990s, when New Braunfels co-owner Hale Snyder was attending The University of Texas. This is where he met a friend who introduced him to the Aplin family, who own the Buc-ee's chain. Through this connection, Snyder managed to make New Braunfels an exclusive supplier for the brand. Though no longer Buc-ee's sole supplier of smoked meats, you can still find New Braunfels jerky at most every Buc-ee's across the country.
If you want a taste of the goods without making a trip to the sprawling gas station hub, you can always order one of New Braunfels Smokehouse's many products on its website. If you're looking to try the jerky at a Buc-ee's, just visit the chain's signature jerky counter or the wall of pre-bagged jerky. There are plenty of chewy, salty items to choose from, each of which makes for a fantastic road snack. While not every selection is now sourced from the old-fashioned Texas smokehouse, the brand's presence can still be felt in this section of the store. You just need to know which flavors to look for. As for the other flavors? Those come from various other smokehouses, including Junior's Smokehouse, a fellow Texas-based business.