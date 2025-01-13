The Gas Station Chain Known For Its Fresh Texas BBQ

Gas station food gets a bad rap, especially for things like sushi and sandwiches, but we can't paint all gas station food with the same brush. It's not uncommon in the South for these roadside stops to refuel people's stomachs as much as their vehicles — be it taco trucks, fried chicken, or barbecue. In fact, one gas station might outdo some traditional restaurants when it comes to making their barbecue: Buc-ee's.

For those unfamiliar, Buc-ees is like the supermarket of gas stations — open 24 hours and 365 days a year with an average of 100 fuel pumps. For a place hosting hundreds of customers per day, you'd think they'd cut corners to meet the demands of hungry patrons, but the opposite is true. Buc-ee's prepares delicious, fresh Texas barbecue daily. Pulled pork, turkey sandwiches, and hot dogs grace the menu. The brisket sandwich is the real standout for its thick slices of meat, cooked and prepared in-house with a savory smoky flavor. It's a must-try Texas staple whether you're in the Lone Star State or one of the other locations across the country for around $7.