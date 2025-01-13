The Gas Station Chain Known For Its Fresh Texas BBQ
Gas station food gets a bad rap, especially for things like sushi and sandwiches, but we can't paint all gas station food with the same brush. It's not uncommon in the South for these roadside stops to refuel people's stomachs as much as their vehicles — be it taco trucks, fried chicken, or barbecue. In fact, one gas station might outdo some traditional restaurants when it comes to making their barbecue: Buc-ee's.
For those unfamiliar, Buc-ees is like the supermarket of gas stations — open 24 hours and 365 days a year with an average of 100 fuel pumps. For a place hosting hundreds of customers per day, you'd think they'd cut corners to meet the demands of hungry patrons, but the opposite is true. Buc-ee's prepares delicious, fresh Texas barbecue daily. Pulled pork, turkey sandwiches, and hot dogs grace the menu. The brisket sandwich is the real standout for its thick slices of meat, cooked and prepared in-house with a savory smoky flavor. It's a must-try Texas staple whether you're in the Lone Star State or one of the other locations across the country for around $7.
What Buc-ee's gets right about Texas BBQ
It would be a stretch to say Buc-ee's barbecue tops the average Texan mom n' pop restaurant in culinary technique, but it sure knucks n' bucks against some competitors outside the South. Chefs often judge a barbecue restaurant by its brisket, and Buc-ee's has earned itself some credit for making its brisket from scratch. It has a nice dark edge and pink inside, which is what you'd want to see in this cut of meat. A good brisket will be juicy and tender, and that's another mark the Buc-ee's sandwich seems to hit. It's complete with a soft toasted bun and tangy barbecue sauce.
Don't fret if you don't have a Buc-ee's nearby but still want a taste of the experience. The gas station chain sells its own barbecue rubs and sauces on Amazon so that you can use them for your homemade pulled pork and brisket sandwiches. Texas barbecue sauce tends to have a thick consistency and sweet tomato base, and Buc-ee's recipe contains tomato puree, vinegar, Worcestershire, and sugar. Its brisket rub comes with salty and earthy notes to liven any meat, such as salt, pepper, cumin, and turmeric. This gas station knows what makes a Texan barbecue shine.