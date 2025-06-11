The Rich Dessert Buc-Ee's Makes In-House Daily
Best known as the gas station that serves fresh Texas BBQ, Buc-ee's is considered by many to be one of the best stops on a road trip. Located primarily in the southern parts of the United States, Buc-ee's is a gas station complete with a grocery store and delicious eats, including a delicious XXL brisket sandwich. BBQ is definitely a huge part of why Buc-ee's is famous, but a meal isn't complete without a proper dessert.
Fortunately, Buc-ee's has sweets covered too. There's candy and Beaver Nuggets, Buc-ee's signature snack, but the crown jewel of sweets at Buc-ee's is the fudge. The chain makes its fudge in-house daily, so each batch is fresh. Plus, the menu is extensive and full of fun flavors so you can mix and match to your heart's content.
On top of all this, customers are always welcome to sample flavors. This means you get to try a little deliciousness for free, and you can determine which flavors you really like most before purchasing; it's a win-win in our book.
Fudge at Buc-ee's
Currently, Buc-ee's has 18 regular fudge flavors available. This includes both plain milk and dark chocolate, as well as chocolate flavors with nuts like Chocolate Walnut, Chocolate Pecan, and Peanut Butter Chocolate. There's also a peanut butter and white chocolate variant known as Tiger Butter. Other flavors include Rocky Road, Mint Chocolate, Cookies and Cream, Birthday Cake, Blueberry Cheesecake, Key Lime Pie, Banana Pudding, Salted Caramel, Chewy Praline, Red Velvet, Maple Pecan, and Mochaccino. There are also seasonal flavors like Pumpkin Spice, Peppermint Bark, and Eggnog.
Fudge is priced by piece, and each flavor has its own pricing. The most expensive Buc-ee's fudge comes in at $4.49 per piece and the cheapest costs $3.99 per piece. Fudge can be purchased either by individual piece or as a sampler box; the latter option tends to be popular, as customers can mix and match freely.