The Most Famous Popcorn Company In Chicago That Everyone Needs To Try At Least Once
You might know Chicago for its pepper-topped hot dogs, that famous deep-dish pizza, or those jus-drizzled Italian beef sandwiches. But there's another food in the city's glitzy spotlight: popcorn. Most of us don't think of popcorn as having a style of its own, let alone a Chicago-specific one. However, once you've tried Garrett Popcorn, you'll get the hype.
A female-founded brand that launched in 1949, Garrett Popcorn started as a small shop in the Chicago Loop. The popcorn itself is fluffy and fresh, but it's the unique flavors that really make it stand out. The three original flavor options — apart from plain popcorn — CaramelCrisp, CheeseCorn, and Buttery were instant classics, and they're still sold today. They're so popular that today, the company's bestseller is the Garrett Mix (also known as the Chicago Mix): a tasty combo of the caramel and cheese flavors.
What started small has grown into a Chicago institution, beloved by locals and tourists alike. The family recipe, still made in small batches, has never been compromised — even as Garrett expanded across the city and overseas. In the 1990s, the company began shipping orders; today, you can even grab a bag at a drive-through window.
Stepping into a Garrett Popcorn shop is an experience all its own. Warm caramel and buttery aromas surround you, lines of like-minded foodies spill out the door, and the iconic striped tins are stacked like trophies, begging to be taken home as snack-laden souvenirs. It's a Chi-town tradition, whether you're a local or a hungry tourist with orange-stained finger tips.
What makes Garrett Popcorn so good?
Why is Garrett Popcorn so good? From taste to freshness to branding, it checks every box. Though Garrett has grown far beyond its five-cents-a-bag beginnings, each batch is still cooked in copper kettles and made daily, never mass-produced.
Garrett uses a special blend of fluffy popcorn kernels (butterfly and mushroom) that have optimal surface area for those famous coatings. There are seasoning blends that can really transform popcorn, and Garrett has got it down. CaramelCrisp achieves that glossy, buttery sheen without feeling sickeningly sticky thanks to perfectly-tempered caramel. CheeseCorn is made with real cheddar and, accordingly, delivers a sharp and tangy bite. The famous combo of the two isn't just a flavor, it's a testament to real Chicagoans — the mix itself was fan-made and only added to the official menu in 1977. A little salty edge, a little sweetness, and lots of bold crunch, all made with heart and integrity.
Part of the magic is the brand itself. Those gleaming tins, the delicious aroma spilling onto city sidewalks, and the old-school shop atmosphere create more than just a snack — they create an experience. Even if you just have one day in the Windy City, and you're wondering what to eat with 24 hours in Chicago, any local would tell you that this popcorn is not to be overlooked. In a city where food traditions are taken seriously, Garrett Popcorn isn't just irresistible — it's iconic!