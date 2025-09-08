The Most Famous Popcorn Company In Chicago That Everyone Needs To Try At Least Once

You might know Chicago for its pepper-topped hot dogs, that famous deep-dish pizza, or those jus-drizzled Italian beef sandwiches. But there's another food in the city's glitzy spotlight: popcorn. Most of us don't think of popcorn as having a style of its own, let alone a Chicago-specific one. However, once you've tried Garrett Popcorn, you'll get the hype.

A female-founded brand that launched in 1949, Garrett Popcorn started as a small shop in the Chicago Loop. The popcorn itself is fluffy and fresh, but it's the unique flavors that really make it stand out. The three original flavor options — apart from plain popcorn — CaramelCrisp, CheeseCorn, and Buttery were instant classics, and they're still sold today. They're so popular that today, the company's bestseller is the Garrett Mix (also known as the Chicago Mix): a tasty combo of the caramel and cheese flavors.

What started small has grown into a Chicago institution, beloved by locals and tourists alike. The family recipe, still made in small batches, has never been compromised — even as Garrett expanded across the city and overseas. In the 1990s, the company began shipping orders; today, you can even grab a bag at a drive-through window.

Stepping into a Garrett Popcorn shop is an experience all its own. Warm caramel and buttery aromas surround you, lines of like-minded foodies spill out the door, and the iconic striped tins are stacked like trophies, begging to be taken home as snack-laden souvenirs. It's a Chi-town tradition, whether you're a local or a hungry tourist with orange-stained finger tips.