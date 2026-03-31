9 Best Shopping Tips For Saving Money On Beef

In case you missed it, the price of everything grocery-related has increased substantially in recent years — to the tune of 2.1% between January 2025 and January 2026 alone, per the United States Department of Agriculture. While industries of all sorts, from processed foods to fresh produce, have seen prices skyrocket as a result of a multitude of factors, spanning from labor and supply chains to tariffs, there is one product in particular that really has shoppers (and their wallets) hurting: beef.

Since February 2020 (pre-pandemic), beef prices have increased 51%, per data gathered by the Bureau of Labor Statistics and published by NPR. Like other price hikes, the cause is hard to drill down into, but smaller herd sizes, which were the result of climate change and drought, are certainly a big driver. While some consumers have opted to buy beef alternatives as a means to save money, the demand for beef burgers, steaks, and beef products isn't dwindling, meaning more and more shoppers have to shop smarter when it comes to beef.

If you are looking for ways to spend less on beef, you're in the right place. We spoke to an array of experts, including Rachel Coons from The Money Mom, Alexander Ketter, consumer expert at coupons.com, Chip Carter, host of "Where The Food Comes From", and third-generation butcher chef Thomas Odermatt. They shared their top tips for saving money on beef at the store, as well as how thrifty shoppers can make the most of their beef purchases.