This Baking Tool Is A Game Changer For Freezing Ground Beef

We all know the pain of wrestling with a rock-hard lump of your favorite store-bought ground beef pulled from the back of the freezer. Uneven thawing, freezer burn, mystery meat confusion; it is not ideal. But there is a surprisingly simple fix hiding in your baking drawer: the rolling pin. Yep, the same tool you use for your easy-to-bake cookies and pie crusts just might be the key to mastering ground beef freezer storage.

Instead of chucking your ground beef into the freezer in its grocery store packaging or loosely packed zip bag, take a few extra seconds to flatten it first. Put the meat into a freezer-safe zip-top bag, seal it most of the way, and use your rolling pin to gently press it into an even sheet. Not only does this save space, it makes your meat easier to store, faster to freeze, and quicker to thaw. You are not just organizing but optimizing.

This method isn't just about saving space in the freezer (though that's a big plus). Flattening the meat speeds up freezing and defrosting because there's more surface area and less thickness for the cold or heat to get through. No more uneven defrosting in the microwave with this trick.