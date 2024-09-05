The Top Beef Grades And What They Really Mean

If you've ever been shopping for a steak, chances are you've seen different terms or grades used to describe the quality of the meat: Prime, select, and choice are the top ones you'll encounter in settings like supermarkets. These grades are determined by the USDA, and there's eight in total, but the other five are less common. Not all beef is graded — it's a voluntary service that producers have to pay for.

The USDA has two criteria for grading beef. Firstly, how much marbling (that is, fat) the beef has throughout. Since fat tends to add flavor and tenderness, more marbling reflects a higher-quality steak (and correspondingly, a higher grade). The second criterion is the maturity of the cow when it's slaughtered, with younger cattle usually resulting in a higher grade. This is because collagen tends to develop more as cattle age, making meat tougher. An older animal has usually worked out its muscles more, also resulting in tougher meat.

It's important to realize that beef grades are more about quality and taste, rather than nutritional value or food safety. For example, the USDA notes that the protein, vitamin, and mineral contents of beef are similar across all the grades. That said, because a higher-grade cut of beef usually has more marbling, the grades do reflect the fat content to some degree. Prime cuts will have more fat, followed by choice, then select.

