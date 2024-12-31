13 Things You Need To Know Before Buying A Costco Membership

Costco offers two personal membership options: the standard Gold Star Membership, which costs $65 annually, and the Executive Membership, which rings up at $130 per year. While the latter is pricier up front, it comes with extra savings and discounts as well as the chance to get 2% cash back on all of your Costco purchases in the form of an annual store credit.

In fact, for frequent Costco shoppers, an Executive Membership might be a better value. If you expect to earn more than $65 in store credit each year, that can help offset membership fees. You can use it to pay the difference when you renew, all while enjoying the perks of the Executive Membership without actually spending more. You might even come out ahead in the end.

It's also worth noting that the store credit from Executive Memberships comes as a check in the mail and needs to be redeemed in person. All you have to do is present it to the cashier when you check out to have the balance applied.