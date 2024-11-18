5 Cuts Of Beef To Buy At Aldi And 5 To Avoid
If you're looking to maximize your grocery budget, or just like the special treasure aisle, chances are you've heard of Aldi. If you haven't, this humble grocery chain is about to become your go-to spot for picking up big ticket items like meat for a steal — but which beef is a great buy and which should you skip when shopping at Aldi?
We looked at the flavor and texture of various options, relying on our own experience as Aldi shoppers and customer reviews from all around the country. Aldi keeps certain favorites in stock but others come and go based on special promotions. Since keeping costs down is a point of pride for many Aldi shoppers, we also considered the value of different beef products from Aldi compared to similar items offered at other stores. The best offerings were those that kept costs low while also providing high-quality beef that tasted great.
One thing to keep in mind when shopping at Aldi for meat is that the store does not offer a butcher counter like you might expect at other grocery chains. All of the meat products Aldi carries are processed separately, which means no custom cuts. This means that knowing what to buy and what to avoid is key, since you can't ask for recommendations from the butcher behind the counter.
Buy: Grassfed ground beef
The amazing price on the organic grass-fed ground beef at Aldi is almost too good to believe. However, you can find top quality ground beef sourced from cows that grazed on natural grass for less than $7 per pound. Ground beef at other grocery chains cost around $10 per pound for a package that is almost identical to the Aldi version.
The best Aldi grass-fed ground beef is a 93/7 lean, which means that 93% of the blend is meat and 7% is fat. It comes in a vacuum-sealed package that stores well in the fridge. When you see it on sale, don't be afraid to stock up and store extra in your freezer.
The chain also offers an 85/15 blend of grass-fed ground beef for an even better price. One pound costs around $5.50, making it close in cost to conventional ground beef at other stores. In addition to coming from grass-fed cows, both blends are organic and made from cows that are not injected with antibiotics or added growth hormones. Many consumers are opting for grass-fed options for the ethical impact as well, choosing to spend a little bit more on beef that is produced from cows that enjoy a more natural diet during their lives.
Avoid: 73/27 ground beef
Unless you need a really fatty version of beef, skip the 73/27 tube of ground beeffrom Aldi's freezer section. This meat is 27% fat, which is considerably more than other ground beef packages at Aldi. It has a higher fat content than most other offerings, which can work if you want a ton of savory, meaty flavor. However, it also gets quite greasy, thanks to the fat content. For most uses, an 85/15 blend strikes a nice balance of lean meat and flavor from fat, so stick with that instead.
This tube also comes in a larger 5-pound package, which is good if you are cooking in large batches or feeding a crowd. That being said, most households will end up with extra beef, which needs to be stored. This beef option is not vacuum sealed, so it's best to use it right away rather than store it for the long-term. Aldi recommends wrapping the package in aluminum foil if you want to store it in the freezer, but don't be surprised if it's a bit more cumbersome and even leaks as it thaws. The packaging is not resealable so you'll likely need to get out a separate storage container, which can add to the cost if you don't have something on hand already.
Buy: Organic uncured beef hot dogs
Another grass-fed beef option that is a must-by at Aldi is the organic uncured beef hot dogs. They're made without nitrites or nitrates, as well as beef that is free of antibiotics and added growth hormones. Plus, they taste delicious and have a nice crisp casing along with flavorful beef dogs. They pair well with Aldi's brioche buns or a standard hot dog bun, along with your favorite condiments and toppings. Pair a grass-fed dog with onion relish and mustard for a New York hot dog or add neon green relish, onions, mustard, and sport peppers to the dog on a poppyseed bun for a Chicago-style hot dog. No matter what you put on your dog, starting with one of these grass-fed all-beef hot dogs is a sure thing.
Aldi has a wide selection of hot dogs are various price points, but these are at the top of the list when it comes to value. There are cheaper options on Aldi's shelves, but given the high quality of these dogs, the $5 price is more than fair. Grass-fed hot dogs can be hard to find and options at other stores can be as much as twice the cost of the Aldi package. Each package comes with eight dogs. You can find them in the refrigerated case near the dairy and eggs, rather than by the deli section or meat department.
Avoid: Bacon wrapped beef filet
From Aldi's brand Cattleman's Ranch come bacon-wrapped filets, which you can find in the store's meat case. The addition of bacon to a tender filet is a good idea, but selling them together in one package means that it might be hard to keep both the filet and the bacon strips in the best shape. At a minimum, you'll probably need to do a little bit of adjusting when you take this cut out of the package before it's ready to grill or roast. In most cases, the bacon isn't as good of quality as you could find if you purchased it separately. Fortunately, Aldi carries great bacon and other ingredients that you need to create your own version of these wrapped filets.
If you really want to jazz up a filet, you'll end up with a better looking and tastier steak if you pick out your beef and bacon separately. Aldi's has a fantastic selection of beef filets and steaks, including USDA Choice options available at great price points. You can also choose the cut that is the best size for your meal. The Cattleman's Ranch version also comes prepackaged, so it can be hard to see exactly what you're getting. Don't be afraid to experiment with your own spices and seasonings as well.
Buy: USDA Choice ribeyes
Even though Aldi has a reputation for keeping costs low, the chain doesn't cut corners on quality and many of the best options for beef include USDA Choice cuts. The USDA assigns grades to cuts of meat based on "tenderness, juiciness, and flavor." This is typically represented in the marbling seen on the cut, which refers to the amount of fat that weaves throughout the meat itself. More fat means more flavor and meat that is tender when cooked. Meat that earns the USDA Choice grade is higher quality than USDA Select but slightly lower than USDA Prime, the highest grade. It is a good mix of value and quality.
The marbling on this cut is fantastic and, at $13 per pound, it lives up to Aldi's reputation for great value. It also earned the fan-favorite designation from the store itself. Aldi recommends preparing it with a marinade, but it is also delicious with a simple seasoning blend on the outside and seared over high heat. If you have the chance to stock up during a sale, you'll be happy to see that these ribeyes come in vacuum-sealed packages that store well in the fridge or freezer.
Avoid: Roast beef kit
While good in concept, putting beef alongside vegetables in the same packaging doesn't do any of the ingredients any favors for freshness. Avoid the roast beef kit, even if you plan to put a pot roast together for dinner tonight. It is a good price, but if you end up needing to replace veggies with something fresher, any savings you might get can be quickly undone. Instead, you're better off picking out the roast that you want and heading over to the produce section to see what looks best.
The kit comes with a USDA Choice beef chuck roast, although it's hard to tell how much of the overall 2.75-pound weight is meat and how much is vegetables. The kit includes potato, carrots, celery, and tomatoes, as well as a spice packet, all for around $12. However, you can get a 2-pound USDA Choice chuck roast for around the same price and have a lot more control over finding the best possible cut. Considering Aldi generally has great prices on produce, we recommend getting a larger bag of carrots and potatoes. The roast beef kit only comes with a few of each, which are meant to add flavor rather than serve as a true side dish for a family.
Buy: USDA Choice stew meat
Another must-buy is the USDA Choice stew meat from Aldi. It has the same higher grade thanks to superior marbling, which will give your stew fantastic flavor. This is a great find because it is so versatile. You can use it in stew, of course, but it also makes great kabobs, chili, and casseroles. At around $6.20 per pound, it also rings up almost a full dollar cheaper per pound than the same meat at other stores.
Like the pot roast, beef stew meat works well when you pair it with tender vegetables and rich broth. You can find the rest of your stew ingredients at Aldi or get creative and use your stew meat for kabobs instead. The only thing missing from this product is the exact cut where the meat is from, which might make a difference in how you use them. They are generally tender, but might not all be from the same part of the cow. There isn't a way to tell based on the packaging, and because Aldi does not cut meat in-store, there isn't anyone to ask. However, it is still a great buy for value, taste, and versatility.
Avoid: USDA seasoned chuck roast
In general, we try to avoid pre-seasoned meat unless we know a lot about the spice blend or can ask an expert, in this case a butcher at the meat counter. Unfortunately, Aldi's USDA seasoned chuck roast doesn't have a clearly described spice blend and because the store cuts and packages meat off-site, there isn't anyone to ask about the specifics of this option. This cut comes pre-seasoned, so you also can't control how much of each spice it gets. It tends to be very salty, which is hard to balance and can impact the overall tenderness, as well as flavor. At around $5.75 per pound, it's a good value but not amazing enough to overlook the salty seasoning.
Instead of getting the pre-seasoned cut, pick a USDA Choice chuck roast and add your own spice rub, marinade, or other flavoring. Not only will you have better control over the ingredients and flavors, but you can also pick the best looking steak available in the case. USDA Choice steaks have superior marbling, which translates to better flavor and tenderness overall. If we really want a pot roast, we'll almost always opt to build our own dish of ingredients for the best results rather than go with a pre-seasoned cut.
Buy: Grassfed steaks
The price for grass-fed beef at Aldi can't be beat. The New York strip steaks are just $11.50 per pound and come in separately sealed sections so you can grill one up now and save the other for later. Similar strip steaks from other stores cost as much as $22 per pound. If a New York strip isn't your thing, check out the grass-fed ribeyes, which are around the same price. Ribeyes get universal praise for being a great cut of beef that is flavorful and tender. When you find one that is delicious, grass-fed, and a superior value, it's a win-win-win.
Grass-fed steaks tends to be leaner compared to grain-fed varieties, but they can have richer flavor thanks to the varied diet that grass-fed cows enjoy. Because these come in clear vacuum-sealed packages, you can check out the selection of steaks and pick the ones with the best marbling. Like other vacuum-sealed meat packages at Aldi, they store well in the fridge or freezer.
Avoid: 85/15 Beef burgers
The frozen 85/15 ground beef patties are convenient, but they can be hard to cook consistently and lack flavor. Each one starts as a quarter pound, but they cook down considerably thanks to the 15% fat content. The nice thing about these patties is that they keep their shape pretty well whether you're grilling, frying, or using another preparation method. Because you can't customize in size, seasoning, or any other aspect of the patties, they're pretty basic. If you're cooking for a large group, they'll keep most people happy and be easy to prepare. However, these pre-formed frozen patties aren't anything out of the ordinary.
If you want frozen beef, we recommend looking for the USDA choice variety, which costs a bit more but is made with higher quality beef. They come without any seasoning at all, so plan to add your own before cooking. This is a perfect way to create your own custom seasoning situation or try a new store-bought option.
Buy: USDA Choice country style ribs
If you want a great cut to feed a crowd, check out the ribs selection from Aldi, which tends to have some large cuts. However, the country style ribs are actually boneless and from the shoulder section, not the ribs. They have the same rich flavor and tender texture without the higher price tag often associated with ribs.
These are perfect for grilling and sharing, but try smoking your country style ribs for melt-in-your-mouth texture that is super flavorful. The USDA Choice grade means that they are full of flavor and tender as well. These pair well with any barbecue sauce to make your favorite style of ribs. They come in large pieces that get very tender when cooked low and slow. If you don't want to smoke your ribs but still want something full of delicious flavor, break out your slow cooker and let them cook all day in sauce. You'll be rewarded with super tender meat that isn't nearly as much work as traditional ribs.
Methodology
When selecting the best beef at Aldi that we recommend, as well as the cuts and styles we prefer to skip, cost and versatility were to big factors. We like shopping at Aldi because it is great for our budget, so all of the best cuts on our list lived up to the store's reputation as a budget-friendly grocery with high quality food. We also tend to buy beef that we can cook with a variety of dishes or store for future use. Our favorite options had a lot of practical application for immediate use, were packaged well for freezer storage, or both. USDA Choice and grass-fed beef got top marks, since these cuts tend to be more expensive and Aldi offers them for cost-conscious prices.
A lot of the beef that we avoid when shopping at Aldi comes with extras that either don't work for us or aren't worth the increase in price. Pre-seasoned beef or cuts with spice blends included showed up multiple times on our avoid list because of the lack of control that comes with pre-seasoned meat. Fat content was also a big factor, since fat equals flavor when we're talking about beef. The best cuts strike a nice balance between enough fat to have delicious flavor without being greasy and heavy.