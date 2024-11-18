5 Cuts Of Beef To Buy At Aldi And 5 To Avoid

If you're looking to maximize your grocery budget, or just like the special treasure aisle, chances are you've heard of Aldi. If you haven't, this humble grocery chain is about to become your go-to spot for picking up big ticket items like meat for a steal — but which beef is a great buy and which should you skip when shopping at Aldi?

We looked at the flavor and texture of various options, relying on our own experience as Aldi shoppers and customer reviews from all around the country. Aldi keeps certain favorites in stock but others come and go based on special promotions. Since keeping costs down is a point of pride for many Aldi shoppers, we also considered the value of different beef products from Aldi compared to similar items offered at other stores. The best offerings were those that kept costs low while also providing high-quality beef that tasted great.

One thing to keep in mind when shopping at Aldi for meat is that the store does not offer a butcher counter like you might expect at other grocery chains. All of the meat products Aldi carries are processed separately, which means no custom cuts. This means that knowing what to buy and what to avoid is key, since you can't ask for recommendations from the butcher behind the counter.