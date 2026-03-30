9 BBQ Chain Restaurants With Exceptional Sides, According To Reviews
Barbecue is a big deal across the United States, so much so that many people will line up for hours just to get their hands on particular pitmasters' brisket, ribs, and pulled pork. But when you're not in the mood to wait, there are plenty of chain restaurants that also do a great job with smoky, grilled meats. Some of the best barbecue chain restaurants also come through with seriously good sides that many diners say are worth a trip in their own right.
Obviously, meat is the main star at any barbecue joint, but sides are also important. Some help to cut the richness of the meat, like cooling coleslaw and tangy pickles. Others add to the indulgence of the meal, like creamy mac and cheese, buttery cornbread, and saucy baked beans. Ideally, you want sides that are made from scratch, and that's where some chains really stand out.
To discover which barbecue chain restaurants do an exceptional job with their sides, we pored over customer reviews on a wide array of platforms. We took note of the spots that consistently get called out for having sides that not only taste great, but also come in decent portions, and offer great value for the money. According to what diners are saying, these are the spots where the sides are just as good as (and may even rival) the meats.
1. Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ
Barbecue enthusiasts will no doubt be familiar with Rodney Scott. The James Beard Award-winning chef learned the art of cooking whole hog barbecue at his family's restaurant, Scott's Bar-B-Que, and in 2017, he co-founded Rodney Scott's Whole Hog BBQ in Charleston, South Carolina. Now there are multiple locations in several states. The succulent, slow-cooked pork is the star of the menu, but fans (including folks from the Michelin Guide) say the sides are also phenomenal.
You'll find a great selection of classic barbecue sides at Rodney Scott's, many of which are made with Scott's family recipes. Think potato salad with a tangy mayo and mustard dressing, baked beans with pork and barbecue sauce, crispy hush puppies, and collard greens. Fresh salads and baked potatoes are also on offer, and sometimes the chain creates fun specials like red velvet cornbread.
Diners love that the sides are generously portioned and that the prices are reasonable. Plus, many say the flavors are off the hook. For example, one Google reviewer said, "I've never had good mac and cheese in a restaurant but his just blew me away. The hush puppies were moist and delicious as well." The cornbread also gets plenty of accolades, even earning a spot on our list of the best chain restaurant cornbread. Many diners say you can't really go wrong with any of the sides because they're all downright delicious.
2. Famous Dave's
Founded by Dave Anderson in 1994, Famous Dave's is now one of the biggest barbecue chains in the U.S. with over 100 locations from coast to coast. The chain is indeed famous for many things, including its award-winning barbecue sauce and fantastic ribs, which made our list of chain restaurants with the best ribs. And according to many diners, the sides are also noteworthy, with many commenting on how comforting and flavorful they are.
One of the most popular sides at Famous Dave's is the cornbread muffins, which you can order by the piece or by the box. It's such a popular menu item that the chain even sells a boxed mix of the cornbread at stores like Walmart and Kroger. Other tempting offerings include the garlic red skin mashed potatoes, baked beans, sweet corn, coleslaw, mac and cheese, and steak fries.
Famous Dave's gets tons of accolades for its sides. For example, one Google reviewer said, "The mashed potatoes were incredible — soft, buttery, and creamy, just like the ones my mom used to make back home. The beans were great too, and the corn in sour cream or buttery sauce was just delicious. Even the onion rings were crispy and perfectly golden." People also comment on how everything tastes fresh, and the seasoning is just right.
3. Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que
Kansas City has no shortage of barbecue joints, but if you want to try one of the best, many say Joe's Kansas City Bar-B-Que is an absolute must. It was one of Anthony Bourdain's favorite barbecue spots, and it has legions of fans today who laud the chain for its ribs, burnt ends, and tasty sides. There are currently three locations in Kansas City, and if you can't make it there, the chain also ships nationwide.
The side dishes at Joe's range from barbecue beans to street corn, potato salad, creamy coleslaw, dirty rice, spicy slaw, and red beans and rice. You can order single servings or cups, pints, quarts, and half gallons. The chain also offers single servings of cornbread, french fries, onion rings, and salad, as well as smoked chicken gumbo and mac and cheese in every portion size except half gallons.
While all of the sides at Joe's get great reviews, the french fries get mentioned the most for being addictively good. One reviewer said on Google, "The fries are deliciously seasoned and don't need any ketchup, but I had to dip them in that amazing BBQ sauce. They are perfectly crispy." Another Google reviewer said, "The fries are hands DOWN the BEST I have ever had. I am very picky about my fries." Just be warned, though — they come in a huge bag that's big enough to share.
4. Mission BBQ
Mission BBQ first opened its doors in 2011, and now there are over 130 locations across the U.S. It's known for its patriotic focus, like playing the national anthem at noon every day and donating to causes for veterans, first responders, firefighters, and police. The meat is the main draw, with some saying it's among the chains that serve the best brisket, and many also say the sides are fantastic.
Mission offers a decent selection of sides, all of which are made from scratch. If you're feeling indulgent, you can opt for a side of creamy mac and cheese, baked beans with brisket, french fries, or the cheesy baked potatoes. On the lighter side, the chain offers collard greens, creamy coleslaw, and green beans with bacon. Each side comes in single servings, pints, and quarts, except for the french fries, which are single serving only.
Diners appreciate that Mission's sides are made in-house, and many say that it really shines through. For example, a YouTube reviewer described the mac and cheese as, "Cheesy, creamy, got the kind of crumbles on the top right there. It's very reminiscent of, like, homemade." People also comment on how the baked beans actually taste like beans and not just barbecue sauce, and that the fresh-cut fries are perfectly crispy. One Yelp reviewer even said, "These are easily in the top 10% of fries I've had over the past few years."
5. Terry Black's Barbecue
Born in Austin, Texas, which is one of the top-rated barbecue cities in the country, Terry Black's Barbecue is all about Central Texas-style barbecue. That means the meat is seasoned simply with salt and pepper and smoked, usually over post oak wood. And to go with the smoked brisket, sausages, turkey, and ribs, the chain offers an array of tempting side dishes that diners say are definitely worth piling onto your tray.
Traditionalists will love that Terry Black's sticks to the classics when it comes to the side dishes and that everything is made in-house from scratch. Think vibrant green beans, crunchy coleslaw, and chunky potato salad. Additional side dishes include the pinto beans, Mexican rice, cream corn, and mac and cheese. Each side comes in your choice of a single serving, pint, quart, or gallon. You can also grab pickles and cornbread muffins to add to your meal.
"Amazing" is an adjective that comes up often when people describe the sides at Terry Black's. According to reviews, some of the stand-outs include the cream corn, which some refer to as "crack in a cup," the potato salad, and the blanched green beans. But if you can only get one side dish, many say it should be the mac and cheese. As one Yelp reviewer put it, "OH. MY. WORD. SO GOOD ... ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS. Best mac and cheese award."
6. 4 Rivers Smokehouse
If you've spent any time in Florida, you may be familiar with 4 Rivers Smokehouse, as there are over 20 locations across the state. It's best known for its brisket that's wet-aged for 30 days and smoked for 18 hours. Pulled pork and chicken are also on the menu, along with a good selection of sides that many diners say are the perfect complement to the meats.
The homestyle sides at 4 Rivers include familiar favorites like creamy mac and cheese, fried okra, coleslaw, baked beans with brisket and pork, and collard greens simmered with smoked ham. There are also some unique twists, including cornbread with creative ingredients like cheese and jalapeños, baked cheese grits seasoned with spices, and cheesy potatoes styled like a hash brown casserole and thickened with cream of chicken soup.
Numerous diners say the sides at 4 Rivers are ultra-flavorful, with some saying they can even stand on their own. In fact, some diners say the sides are the first things they devour. However, many also point out that they really bring the whole meal together. As one Yelp reviewer commented, "Overall I was very happy with my choices because I felt, and this might sound weird, everything complemented each other so well in my mouth ... The smokiness from the meat with the light but flavorful sides put me in a state of absolute bliss."
7. The Original Black's Barbecue
The Original Black's Barbecue has a lengthy history that stretches back to 1932. It started out as a meat market in Lockhart, Texas, and later transitioned into a barbecue restaurant. Today, there are four locations in Texas where you can grab succulent meats like smoked turkey breast, pork spare ribs, and beef brisket. And like any barbecue joint worth its salt, the chain also offers several sides that diners say are simply fantastic.
The team at Black's is a big believer that sides can make or break a barbecue meal, so each dish is created purposely to either cool things down, wake up the palate, or enhance the smokiness. For example, the chunky potato salad and creamy coleslaw provide softness and crunch between bites, the green beans add freshness, and the baked beans and Mexican rice step up the spice. There are also decadent sides like marshmallow sweet potatoes, mac and cheese, and creamed corn.
According to many diners, you can taste the care that goes into each side dish. For example, one Google reviewer said, "The cole slaw was soo good, not vinegary or dry but moist and tasty as cole slaw should be. Mac n cheese was cheesy and flavorful. Mashed potatoes thick and spiced just right with salt and pepper." Many say the dishes round out the meal just like they should, and that you won't walk away hungry because the portion sizes are generous.
8. Salt + Smoke
St. Louis, Missouri, truly is a barbecue city, and one homegrown chain that many say serves up some stellar 'cue is Salt + Smoke. The first location opened in 2014, and now you can find seven locations across the city and surrounding areas. The chain has won awards for its meats like the oak-smoked brisket, pulled pork, smoked chicken, and St. Louis-style ribs. There are also plenty of sides that diners can't stop raving about.
While many barbecue chains play it safe with their sides, Salt + Smoke takes a creative approach. Think white cheddar mac and cheese with a butter cracker crust, creamed corn with Cajun spices, and thick-cut fries cooked in beef tallow. Even the salads are innovative, like the green bean and tomato salad dressed with tangy white balsamic vinegar and the coleslaw laced with fresh apples.
While diners praise numerous sides at Smoke + Salt, there are two that come up time after time: the pit beans with pulled pork and bacon, and the mac and cheese. Of the former, one Yelp reviewer said, "The beans were filled with meat and almost had more meat than bean and it was smoky, savory and incredible. I think I went to heaven for a moment when I ate these." As for the mac and cheese, one Google reviewer called it "abnormally good," and many say it's an absolute must-try.
9. Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q
From its humble beginnings as a gas station, grocery store, and garage, Rudy's Country Store and Bar-B-Q has grown to over 50 locations, most of which are scattered across the Southwest. And while barbecue snobs may dismiss it for being a chain, the truth is Rudy's has tons of fans who say it serves up some solid barbecue meats and tasty side dishes that really hit the spot.
You'll find a great mix of sides at Rudy's, from healthy options like the three bean salad and corn on the cob to creamy dishes like coleslaw, cream corn, and potato salad. You can also spice things up with the green chile stew, go classic with Rudy's baked beans, or amp up your protein with a jumbo baked potato topped with your choice of one or two meats. Each side is sold as a single serving.
Many diners comment on the sheer variety of sides offered at Rudy's, like one Google reviewer who said, "I love their sides bar, so many to choose from and it really adds to the experience." Plus, people love that the sides are well done. Many say coleslaw is light and crispy with just a hint of sweetness, the potato salad is creamy without going overboard, and the baked potatoes are hefty and flavorful. As for the creamed corn, one Reddit user called it "truly phenomenal."
Methodology
To uncover which barbecue chain restaurants serve the absolute best sides, we took to the internet to see what customers are saying. We looked at reviews and comments on a wide array of platforms, including Yelp, Google reviews, forums like Reddit, and social media posts. We only looked at reviews from within the past year to make sure that the opinions and experiences were representative of what you might find at the chains today.
While scouring the reviews, we looked for some key criteria. These included flavor, freshness of the ingredients, whether the sides were made from scratch, portion size, and value for money. According to diners, these are the barbecue chains that consistently deliver on most of, if not all of these points.