9 BBQ Chain Restaurants With Exceptional Sides, According To Reviews

Barbecue is a big deal across the United States, so much so that many people will line up for hours just to get their hands on particular pitmasters' brisket, ribs, and pulled pork. But when you're not in the mood to wait, there are plenty of chain restaurants that also do a great job with smoky, grilled meats. Some of the best barbecue chain restaurants also come through with seriously good sides that many diners say are worth a trip in their own right.

Obviously, meat is the main star at any barbecue joint, but sides are also important. Some help to cut the richness of the meat, like cooling coleslaw and tangy pickles. Others add to the indulgence of the meal, like creamy mac and cheese, buttery cornbread, and saucy baked beans. Ideally, you want sides that are made from scratch, and that's where some chains really stand out.

To discover which barbecue chain restaurants do an exceptional job with their sides, we pored over customer reviews on a wide array of platforms. We took note of the spots that consistently get called out for having sides that not only taste great, but also come in decent portions, and offer great value for the money. According to what diners are saying, these are the spots where the sides are just as good as (and may even rival) the meats.