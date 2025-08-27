10 Barbecue Spots That Earned Anthony Bourdain's Respect

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Anthony Bourdain didn't mince words when it came to meat. He was a die-hard carnivore who loved all things smoked, grilled, skewered, and kissed by flames. He was such a meat lover that he even stated in his book "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly:" "Vegetarians are the enemy of everything good and decent in the human spirit, an affront to all I stand for, the pure enjoyment of food." With that in mind, it's no surprise that he was a huge fan of barbecue joints.

Throughout his travels for television series like "A Cook's Tour," "No Reservations," and "Parts Unknown," Bourdain made a point to seek out spots that specialized in barbecue. At home in the United States, he explored what he called the "BBQ triangle" of Kansas City, Houston, and North Carolina. He also dropped by an unsuspecting barbecue spot in South Carolina that's now world-famous, would often frequent a particular Korean barbecue joint in Los Angeles, and paid homage to an Austin restaurant that absolutely blew him away with its brisket.

While Bourdain was indisputably enamored with American barbecue, his love for smoky, grilled meats also led him to many barbecue havens abroad. From Bali to Spain and Hong Kong, he sampled everything from roast suckling pig to grilled prawns. If you want to follow in Bourdain's footsteps and taste what he believed was some of the best barbecued meat on the planet, these are 10 barbecue spots he had a deep respect for.