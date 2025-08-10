What Makes St. Louis Truly A BBQ City

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

American cuisine has plenty of standouts from hamburgers to apple pie, but if you are looking for something that is distinctly "American," it's BBQ for the win. But BBQ comes in many forms with different ingredients, different techniques, and different flavors. There are plenty of places across the country that are known for great BBQ, like Texas, North Carolina, Kansas City, and Memphis, but one city in particular certainly deserves recognition for truly being a BBQ city worth discovering. St. Louis, a Missouri city that lies where the Mississippi and Missouri rivers meet, not only has a long history of serving delicious BBQ but also has an entire BBQ style named after it.

St. Louis is known for many things when it comes to food. The unusual way bagels are sometimes sliced is just the tip of the iceberg, along with provel, a unique blend of cheeses that is unique to the city. What really makes St. Louis stand out as a BBQ city is St. Louis-style BBQ, which started out as a reference to a particular cut of pork ribs. This signature cut involves removing the pointed end of the rack, which results in a meatier rib thanks to the eliminated fat and gristle. Over time, the iconic BBQ style evolved to include additional meats like pulled pork and a thick, tomato-based signature sauce.