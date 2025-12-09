7 Popular Chain Restaurants With The Best Brisket, According To Reviews

Brisket is a barbecue staple, one that cue-lovers really hold dear. For the uninitiated: Brisket is cut from the breast or lower chest of a cow, and is considered one of the best cuts of meat there is. A well-cooked brisket is a sacred thing, with the right crunch in the bark, tenderness in the meat, and juiciness in the cut. You can make it yourself, of course, but there are also lots of great options out there for restaurants that serve up a quality cut.

If you're in the mood for some brisket and don't know where to go, you'll find that there are not only great local spots that offer up brisket, but also plenty of chain restaurants that do it well. We wanted to find the best chains for brisket, so we combed social media sites and found consensus around chains that have delicious brisket, based on taste, quality, and overall flavor. Keep reading if you're ready to find your next favorite brisket spot.