The 7 Best BBQ Chain Restaurants, According To Reviews

Barbecue is a beloved American tradition, one that for many, is something like a way of life. People invest big money into smokers, top quality meat, and the best sauces and spices to make some irresistible barbecue, and for many it can turn into an art form. It is said that the best barbecue restaurants are hole-in-the-wall restaurants. Some of them are so low-key you have to ask a local about it first. There's really nothing like digging in at a good barbecue spot, from the first bite of a fresh plate of pulled pork or a fall-off-the-bone rib. You know it's good when you taste it and there's almost no mistaking it. And with barbecue, every element matters, from the barbecue sauce to the cut of meat to the smoker.

With so much top quality barbecue out there, especially in cities known for it like Memphis, Kansas City, or Austin, it's easy to overlook chain restaurants that have locations regionally or nationally and assume that these aren't as good as local restaurants with the independent flair that folks love about great barbecue. But as it turns out, there are excellent barbecue chains out there; you just have to know where to look. We combed through Reddit and review sites to find seven of the best barbecue chain restaurants, based on taste, quality, and value. Keep reading to find out which chains made the cut.