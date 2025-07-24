What Restaurants Actually Serve The Best Cornbread: 9 Chains To Order From

Cornbread is a beloved Southern staple that goes with just about everything, from barbecued meats to saucy chilis, crispy fried chicken, and even just a cold glass of milk. At its essence, it's a simple dish that only requires a few ingredients like cornmeal, flour, baking powder, and butter. Depending on where you go, you might find versions that are sweetened with sugar or cooked in a cast-iron skillet to give it a crispy crust. While many argue that the best cornbread is homemade, there are a few chain restaurants that are actually crushing this tasty side dish.

Cornbread is a popular offering at chain restaurants that specialize in Southern dishes like barbecue and soul food. That's because a slice of cornbread is perfect for sopping up sauces and balancing out smoky, spicy, or tangy flavors, but not all cornbread is created equal. Some versions end up dry, bland, or forgettable. The restaurants that get it right go above and beyond by creating cornbread that is moist and ultra-flavorful, whether they go with the Southern, savory style, or embrace the sweeter, cake-like versions favored up North.

To narrow down the chain restaurants that serve the absolute best cornbread, we pored over countless customer reviews to see which spots consistently get called out for serving top-notch versions (you can find more details about our methodology at the end of the article). While taste is always subjective, it was easy to see that there were a few clear winners among the many contenders. These are the chains serving stellar cornbread that diners can't stop raving about.