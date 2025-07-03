The 2 Best-Rated BBQ Cities In The US Are In This State
Which is the best state in the country for barbecue? If a recent Yelp survey is anything to go by, it could well be Texas. The review site's survey ranked the top 10 barbecue cities in the United States based on the number of barbecue restaurants in cities, ratings for those restaurants, and the volume of Yelp searches for barbecue in various cities. The two cities that came out on top were Austin and San Antonio in first and second place, beating out iconic barbecue destinations like Kansas City, Memphis, and Charleston, which took the next three spots.
So, what makes these two cities so special? Let's start with San Antonio, which is arguably the more controversial of the two, with some arguing that a city like Houston is a bigger barbecue town. But it could just be that San Antonio-style barbecue is more of an American-Mexican fusion cuisine compared to the more brisket-focused styles elsewhere in Texas. You'll often find barbacoa in San Antonio, which is made with a cow's head or sometimes beef cheek. It's beloved locally but sometimes seen as an acquired taste by outsiders. Then there's a localized version of central Texas barbecue that centers around smoky brisket but ditches the typical Texan side of white bread in favor of more Mexican-leaning sides like tortillas, rice, and borracho beans. Hot spots in the city include Garcia BBQ, where juicy brisket and pulled pork are served in both sandwich and taco form, or the creative Curry Boys BBQ, where Texan barbecue gets a Thai fusion twist with curry flavors mixed into classic meats and sides.
What to know about barbecue in Austin
Austin topping the Yelp list is probably less controversial, as other sources also name it the best in the country. A particularly renowned barbecue spot in the city is Franklin Barbecue, sometimes named the best barbecue restaurant in America. Under chef-owner Aaron Franklin (pictured above), it's considered the epitome of Central Texas-style barbecue. That means the meats are usually dry-rubbed and slowly smoked for up to 18 hours under indirect heat from oak, mesquite, or hickory wood. Franklin Barbecue also goes lighter on the sauce. While some eat it entirely without, often a thin, vinegary sauce is added that still allows the meat to shine through — though it is far less sweet than other common sauces. The sides lean simple, including white bread and pickles, and sometimes slaw, pinto beans, and potato salad.
While Franklin Barbecue is arguably the most famous, you'll often have to wait in a long line to get your hands on that brisket. But there's no shortage of other spots around town to get your fix: Terry Black's BBQ is another classic, with brisket and sides like mac and cheese, plus turkey and ribs. Micklethwait Craft Meats is another staple, serving classic brisket, ribs, and turkey, and some funky sides like a citrus-beet salad alongside classic beans or slaw. Then there's La Barbecue, where the attention to detail is enough to have earned a Michelin star in 2024. The menu keeps it simple and centers around brisket, turkey, and sausage, plus pickles, bread, and just a few sides — and for Michelin-level food, the prices aren't wild, with sandwiches starting around $12.