The 2 Best-Rated BBQ Cities In The US Are In This State

Which is the best state in the country for barbecue? If a recent Yelp survey is anything to go by, it could well be Texas. The review site's survey ranked the top 10 barbecue cities in the United States based on the number of barbecue restaurants in cities, ratings for those restaurants, and the volume of Yelp searches for barbecue in various cities. The two cities that came out on top were Austin and San Antonio in first and second place, beating out iconic barbecue destinations like Kansas City, Memphis, and Charleston, which took the next three spots.

So, what makes these two cities so special? Let's start with San Antonio, which is arguably the more controversial of the two, with some arguing that a city like Houston is a bigger barbecue town. But it could just be that San Antonio-style barbecue is more of an American-Mexican fusion cuisine compared to the more brisket-focused styles elsewhere in Texas. You'll often find barbacoa in San Antonio, which is made with a cow's head or sometimes beef cheek. It's beloved locally but sometimes seen as an acquired taste by outsiders. Then there's a localized version of central Texas barbecue that centers around smoky brisket but ditches the typical Texan side of white bread in favor of more Mexican-leaning sides like tortillas, rice, and borracho beans. Hot spots in the city include Garcia BBQ, where juicy brisket and pulled pork are served in both sandwich and taco form, or the creative Curry Boys BBQ, where Texan barbecue gets a Thai fusion twist with curry flavors mixed into classic meats and sides.