7 Chain Restaurants With The Best Ribs, According To Reviews

Barbecue is a time-honored tradition in the American South. Everyone has their own take on how to grill or smoke the best ribs, especially if you want them to fall off the bone (try the 3-2-1 method — it works). Even the Barefoot Contessa has her own take on the perfect ribs. It's hard not to see why, considering ribs and barbecue have been a part of America since before it was even a country.

The origins of barbecue and ribs are believed to have come from native Americans who used smoke to cook meat for more than 10,000 years. There are also records of groups from around the Caribbean and west Africa that roasted seasoned meat over an open fire. However, the first time the word "barbecue" was used in English was around 1688. It was during the Antebellum period in the South that barbecue as we currently know it began, though for the enslaved community, it was out of necessity. They were often given the worst cuts of meat, so they got creative to make it easier to eat.

Today, everyone has their own take on the best way to make ribs and which restaurants cook them the best. We took a jaunt down BBQ lane and found chain restaurants that have the best ribs, according to reviews. We specifically looked for joints that had a lot of positive reviews on social media, forums, blogs, and so on. We also searched for those fall-off-the-bone, finger-licking good ribs.