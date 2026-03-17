3 Publix Deli Items To Always Buy, And 3 To Avoid, Based On Reviews
If you're lucky enough to live in one of the states that have Publix supermarkets, then you're probably already aware that the chain puts a lot of effort into its deli departments. In fact, Publix recently made our list of grocery stores with the best delis in the United States. Peruse the display cases, and you'll find everything from potato salad to fried chicken, sliced deli meats, dips, made-to-order subs, and desserts. But with so much on offer, how do you know which items are worth adding to your cart?
There's no disputing that certain Publix deli items have a huge fan base. In fact, some even have a cult-like following with fans consistently calling them out in Reddit threads and TikTok videos for being flavorful, fresh, and totally worth their price. But then there are also some items that shoppers say just don't make the cut. Fortunately, folks call out those items too.
To determine which Publix deli items get the most hype (both positive and negative), we did some internet sleuthing. We pored over forum threads, social media posts, and video reviews to see what customers are saying about different food items. Based on what shoppers are saying, these are three foods that you can pretty much guarantee are going to hit every time, and three that are just mid at best.
Buy: Fried chicken
Step through the doors of a Publix, and the first thing you might notice is the smell of fried chicken wafting through the air. Follow the scent and it will lead you straight to the deli where you'll find an array of crispy golden pieces waiting for you. And if you're wondering whether it's worth grabbing, just know that countless shoppers say Publix makes some of the best grocery store fried chicken out there and that it even beats some fast food chains' versions.
Publix offers several different styles of fried chicken, including bone-in pieces, chicken tenders, popcorn chicken, and crispy wings. And by most accounts, it's all good. One reviewer on Instagram described it as, "Fresh. Hot. Crunch that echoes. Inside? Tender, seasoned just right." Others comment on the hefty size of the pieces, the ample breading, and the fantastic flavors that come through with every bite.
There are a few reasons why Publix's fried chicken tastes so good. For one, the grocery chain uses a blend of spices that amp up the flavor and give the crust its beautiful reddish-orange color. These include onion powder, paprika, turmeric, annatto, and dried yeast. In addition, the chicken is always cooked fresh, and each piece is hand-breaded twice to give the chicken its signature crispy outer layer. Plus, the store cooks multiple batches throughout the day to ensure it's always hot and fresh.
Avoid: Publix Deli Veggie Sub
Another major draw to Publix's deli department is the sandwich station, where staff create hearty submarine sandwiches that fans have dubbed "Pub Subs." Each sub is made to order with your choice of bread (all of which are baked in-house), toppings, and condiments. There are several options to choose from, many of which have devout followings. However, there are also a few that shoppers say fall flat. One that gets particularly bad reviews is the Publix Deli Veggie Sub.
The biggest problem that people have with the Veggie Sub is that it's downright boring. If you order it straight off the menu without any add-ons, you'll get a whole wheat sub roll with provolone cheese, lettuce, and tomato. Not exactly the most exciting or flavorful combo of ingredients. As one reviewer said on TikTok: "I gotta say guys, this sandwich definitely needed some sauce or something added to it. It was so bland."
Of course, you can always ask for additional toppings like spinach, pickles, and black olives, as well as sauces like honey mustard and lemon garlic aioli. But according to Chowhound's own Sarah Bisacca, who placed the Veggie Sub dead last in her ranking of Publix subs, even that might not save it. She explained that it's the lack of a decent protein that really brings the sub down. As she said, "The sub felt like a salad trapped in a carb shell — mostly lettuce, minimal payoff."
Buy: Publix Chicken Tender Sub
While the Veggie Sub doesn't pass muster with many shoppers, the Publix Chicken Tender Sub is a whole other story. Scroll through social media posts about Pub Subs, and this is the one that comes up the most. It features Publix's famous fried chicken tenders chopped into bite-sized pieces and sandwiched in a roll with lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese.
This viral sub gets tons of love from Publix shoppers, with fans saying everything just comes together beautifully for an ultra-satisfying bite. One reviewer commented on TikTok: "That crispiness of the tender really takes it up ... enormous portion size too." Another TikToker said: "This is the best sub hands down. Better than Subway, Firehouse Subs, all that." Customers also comment on how the price is great for what you get.
The only complaint that some people have about the Chicken Tender Sub is that it can be a bit dry. But that's easily solvable with one of our Publix sub ordering hacks. Just ask the staff to toss the chicken with your favorite sauce. Options include hot honey, sweet and spicy chili, and buffalo sauce. The staff will even toss your chopped chicken tenders in a bag with the sauce to ensure that every piece is thoroughly coated. Alternatively, you can ask them just to drizzle sauce on your sub if you're worried about it being too messy.
Avoid: Bacon Cheeseburger Dip
If you're planning a spread for a party or just want something to snack on, you might be tempted to grab a tub or two of Publix's prepared dips. The deli case usually offers several varieties to choose from, including interesting creations like the Bacon Cheeseburger Dip. At first glance, the beefy burger-styled dip might look enticing with its mix of cooked ground beef, cheddar, bacon, pickles, onions, mayo, and mustard. However, many shoppers say it's actually quite off-putting in more ways than one.
Just by looking at the Bacon Cheeseburger Dip, you can tell that it's essentially burger ingredients mashed up and mixed together, and it's that mushy, discombobulated texture that many people can't get over. As one Reddit user said: "It's like somebody chewed up a burger and spit it in my mouth." In addition, many say it's incredibly greasy, like one customer who commented on a Facebook post: "Once you heat it, it's just like a bowl of oil with ground beef in it. Pretty awful."
As for the flavors, people are divided, with some saying it's incredibly bland and others saying it's a total salt bomb. Read through the ingredient list, and you'll also find it's packed full of preservatives. Unless you're an adventurous eater, you might be better off going with one of Publix's other dips. The Artichoke and Spinach Dip and Chicken Bacon Ranch Dip get great reviews, and we heard the chain just dropped a Chicken Parmigiana-style Dip that's supposed to be phenomenal.
Buy: Southern-Style Potato Salad
Publix's pre-made side dishes are also great for parties, as well as backyard barbecues and picnics when you don't have time to whip something up yourself. Take the potato salads, which are already mixed up and ready to go in convenient plastic containers. And while store-bought versions very rarely trump homemade, many shoppers say Publix's Southern-Style Potato Salad is so good it will rival your grandmother's. In fact, some say it's even passed for homemade with their dining guests.
Publix includes all the elements you would expect in a classic Southern-Style potato salad, like potatoes, mayonnaise, mustard, and hard-boiled eggs. Celery and red and green peppers give pops of color and add crunch. Then you have a variety of seasonings to give it extra oomph, like onion powder, garlic powder, paprika, turmeric, and pickle relish. As an added bonus, you can get it in a 16-ounce container or order it by the pound.
People love how creamy the potato salad is and how well-balanced the ingredients are. And many say it's a lifesaver when you're pressed for time but want something tasty to serve at home or to guests. As one reviewer said on TikTok: "This is the holy grail of homemade or store-bought potato salad." Another TikToker said: "Y'all keep asking 'who made the potato salad?' ... and I'll tell you right now, my Aunt Publix did."
Avoid: Publix Deli Banana Pudding
The Publix deli department might not be the first place you turn to for sweet treats. However, there are a few desserts you can grab to go with your Pub Sub or order by the pound for gatherings. The Publix Deli Banana Pudding is one of those offerings, which makes sense considering the chain is found mainly in Southeastern states and banana pudding is a classic Southern dessert. Sadly, though, many say the chain doesn't do it justice.
To Publix's credit, the chain does use real bananas in the dessert, along with vanilla wafers, pudding, and milk. Even so, some say it still tastes artificial. In addition, one Reddit user said: "The actual pudding itself could be a bit sweeter, the wafer to pudding ratio is a bit lacking, and there is NO whipped cream or whipped topping at all." Overall, people say it's not terrible, but more like the perfect definition of mid.
Interestingly, while the Deli Banana Pudding doesn't seem to win over many fans, another banana-pudding-inspired treat from Publix has been getting the exact opposite reaction. The Rich & Creamy Premium Southern Banana Pudding Ice Cream has been going viral on social media lately, and stores are even having trouble keeping it in stock. Fans say it hits all the right notes with its creamy French-style custard ice cream, chunks of vanilla wafer, and swirls of banana sauce.
Methodology
To uncover some of the best and worst Publix deli buys, we pored over customer reviews on a wide variety of platforms, including Reddit, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube. We only considered comments and reviews from within the past year to ensure that the opinions were based on the grocery chain's most current versions of the items. Some of the criteria we considered included the taste, texture, portion size, consistency in terms of execution, and value for money.
We also wanted to be sure that we only included products that got either overwhelmingly positive or negative reviews, so we left out products where there was more or less a 50-50 divide or very few reviews at all. Obviously, taste is subjective, but based on what numerous customers are saying, there seems to be a general consensus that these products are either fantastic or flops.