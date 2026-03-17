3 Publix Deli Items To Always Buy, And 3 To Avoid, Based On Reviews

If you're lucky enough to live in one of the states that have Publix supermarkets, then you're probably already aware that the chain puts a lot of effort into its deli departments. In fact, Publix recently made our list of grocery stores with the best delis in the United States. Peruse the display cases, and you'll find everything from potato salad to fried chicken, sliced deli meats, dips, made-to-order subs, and desserts. But with so much on offer, how do you know which items are worth adding to your cart?

There's no disputing that certain Publix deli items have a huge fan base. In fact, some even have a cult-like following with fans consistently calling them out in Reddit threads and TikTok videos for being flavorful, fresh, and totally worth their price. But then there are also some items that shoppers say just don't make the cut. Fortunately, folks call out those items too.

To determine which Publix deli items get the most hype (both positive and negative), we did some internet sleuthing. We pored over forum threads, social media posts, and video reviews to see what customers are saying about different food items. Based on what shoppers are saying, these are three foods that you can pretty much guarantee are going to hit every time, and three that are just mid at best.