9 Grocery Stores With The Hands-Down Best Fried Chicken, According To Customers

Where do you go when you're craving crispy fried chicken that you don't have to cook yourself? There was a time when most people probably would have said a fast food chain. But these days, many folks are aware that certain grocery stores make fantastic fried chicken that's just as good as, if not better than, well-known chicken spots. And sometimes you can even get much better deals on fried chicken at your local supermarket.

Over the past decade or so, many grocery store chains have really stepped up their deli departments, offering an array of hot meals that you can just grab and go, including fried chicken. In fact, many chains have developed a somewhat cult-like following for their fried chicken, with people lining up just to get their hands on crispy golden pieces hot out of the fryer. According to customers, some chains just nail the formula for perfect fried chicken with ultra-crispy skin that's seasoned to perfection and meat that's tender and juicy.

To find out which grocery stores have the best fried chicken, we pored over customer reviews on an array of platforms. We looked at what customers are saying in Reddit threads, on social media platforms, and blogs devoted to the best grocery store finds. Based on the buzz going around, these are the grocery chains where you can pick up incredible fried chicken, from crispy chicken strips to classic crunchy thighs, wings, and drumsticks.