9 Grocery Stores With The Hands-Down Best Fried Chicken, According To Customers
Where do you go when you're craving crispy fried chicken that you don't have to cook yourself? There was a time when most people probably would have said a fast food chain. But these days, many folks are aware that certain grocery stores make fantastic fried chicken that's just as good as, if not better than, well-known chicken spots. And sometimes you can even get much better deals on fried chicken at your local supermarket.
Over the past decade or so, many grocery store chains have really stepped up their deli departments, offering an array of hot meals that you can just grab and go, including fried chicken. In fact, many chains have developed a somewhat cult-like following for their fried chicken, with people lining up just to get their hands on crispy golden pieces hot out of the fryer. According to customers, some chains just nail the formula for perfect fried chicken with ultra-crispy skin that's seasoned to perfection and meat that's tender and juicy.
To find out which grocery stores have the best fried chicken, we pored over customer reviews on an array of platforms. We looked at what customers are saying in Reddit threads, on social media platforms, and blogs devoted to the best grocery store finds. Based on the buzz going around, these are the grocery chains where you can pick up incredible fried chicken, from crispy chicken strips to classic crunchy thighs, wings, and drumsticks.
1. Publix
In our search for grocery stores with outstanding fried chicken, one chain came up time and time again and that was Publix. The Florida-born chain has close to 1,500 stores across the Southeast where you can grab fried chicken in all forms. Think fried chicken tenders, crispy wings, popcorn chicken, and mixed pieces including thighs and breasts. You can also choose from regular breading, spicy, or chicken fried with no breading.
It's hard to overstate just how much people love the fried chicken from Publix. For example, one reviewer trying it for the first time said in a YouTube video, "Okay this chicken is phenomenal. The seasoning on the crust is incredible." Another thoroughly impressed customer said in a Facebook post, "The fried chicken was perfectly extra crispy, juicy and seasoned well ... huge pieces no doubt." They went on to say that the chicken is very much worth the price and deserves all the hype it gets.
One of the reasons people are head over heels for Publix's fried chicken is the addictively good seasoning. It features some ingredients you'd expect, like onion powder and paprika, as well as spices like anatto and turmeric to give the crust an appealing reddish-gold color. Then there's the execution. By most accounts, you can pretty much guarantee that when you bite into a piece, you'll get a beautifully crunchy, double-dipped exterior and tender meat inside. As for the price, an eight-piece mixed box will set you back about $11.
2. Kroger
According to many customers, Kroger is another top contender for the best grocery store fried chicken. The company operates roughly 1,250 locations from Texas to Michigan and West Virginia, and many of them experience line-ups just for the fried chicken. In fact, the stores go through so much chicken that an employee started a Reddit thread about it, stating, "The amount of fried chicken that I sell every day is getting out of control!" Other employees confirmed that their stores can sell up to 50 eight-piece boxes of fried chicken a day.
Home Chef is Kroger's prepared foods label, and it includes a variety of fried chicken options. You can go for mixed chicken boxes with either four or eight pieces of chicken, as well as popcorn chicken, chicken tenders, and boneless or bone-in chicken wings. You can also get your chicken hot or cold. As Reddit employees pointed out, the eight-piece boxes of hot fried chicken are particularly popular, and they sell for about $8.99, depending on location.
Kroger has tons of die-hard fans who will tell you that the chain makes the absolute best fried chicken. Some say it's even better than what you find at many mom and pop shops, and one super fan made a bold claim on TikTok that it's even better than Publix's fried chicken. People love the seasoning, the generously sized pieces, and the fact that it's good value for what you get.
3. WinCo Foods
Spanning several states, WinCo Foods is an employee-owned chain renowned for its low prices, and that extends to the fried chicken. But don't let the budget prices fool you: many customers say the chain fries up some seriously good bird. As one Reddit user said, "Best grocery store fried chicken by far." Another Redditor on the same thread said, "Shockingly amazing."
Head to the WinCo deli and you'll find numerous fried chicken combos. You can opt for just dark meat with a mix of legs and thighs, or a white and dark meat combo that also includes wings and breasts. You can also indulge in chicken meals that come with sides and dinner rolls. The two-piece chicken meal is particularly popular as you get either a thigh and leg or a breast and wing with a half-pound side for just $3.98.
Based on numerous reviews, there's not much to fault with WinCo's fried chicken. As one reviewer said on TikTok, "Got a nice little crunch to it. Crispiness. Juicy. Got a nice flavor to it too. This thing is well-seasoned!" Just keep in mind that WinCo's low prices make it a pretty popular spot, so it can be a bit hectic at times. Luckily, most stores are open 24 hours, so you can use that to your advantage. Many say the best time to shop at WinCo is later in the evenings because the stores tend to be less busy then.
4. Albertsons
Founded in Boise, Idaho, in 1939, Albertsons now has over 360 locations, many of which are in Western states. And if you happen to have one close to you, numerous customers say it should be your go-to spot for some very tasty fried chicken. In fact, when the L.A. Times ranked fried chicken from 10 grocery store chains, Albertsons took the number one spot for its ultra-crispy skin, juicy meat, and delectable seasonings.
Albertsons offers chicken combos to suit all budgets and appetites. You can go small with a four-piece order of just dark meat or a mix of dark and white meat for under $4. The eight-piece chicken is also a good deal at $8.99. If you have a large family to feed, the chain also offers 12-, 16-, and 20-piece options. And if you're throwing a party or catering an event, you can also grab party packs starting at $45.99.
What really draws many shoppers to Albertsons' fried chicken, though, is the weekly Cheap Chicken Monday deal. For just $6, you can get eight pieces of chicken (four drumsticks and four thighs) and choose from fried, roasted, or mango habanero chicken. Many shoppers say it's a lifesaver for quick and easy meals. Plus, it's a great value for what you get. As one reviewer on TikTok said, "I'll definitely vouch and say this chicken is good and fresh!"
5. Stop & Shop
If you've spent any time in the Northeast, you may be familiar with Stop & Shop. The company has been around since 1914, and it's built a solid reputation for its affordable in-house brands and great prepared foods. The chain's fried chicken is particularly popular, so much so that people often line up for it. And if you don't get a spot in line early enough, you may just find that the hot fried chicken sells out.
Stop & Shop sells four-, eight-, and 12-piece portions of fried chicken daily. You can choose just dark meat or a mix of dark and white meat, and an eight-piece portion costs around $9. You can also request spicy chicken, and grab chicken wings and tenders. Keep in mind that hot chicken is only available during a particular time period. For many stores, it's 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., but you might want to double-check with your local store.
Customers rave about the fried chicken at Stop & Shop, with many saying it's well worth the wait in line. Many say the chicken is meaty and moist and that the breading is crispy and flavorful. Some even say you'd be hard-pressed to find better chicken anywhere else. As one reviewer said on TikTok, "Stop & Shop is literally better than Popeye's. It's better than KFC." They also added a caption stating "The BEST fried chicken in the USA hands down!"
6. Safeway
Safeway is part of Albertsons Companies, the same parent group as Albertsons. However, there are some differences between the chains. For one, Safeway has nearly triple the amount of stores with over 900 locations from coast to coast. And when it comes to the fried chicken, Safeway has tons of proponents who swear that it beats out every other grocery chain and even some fast food chains.
Like many grocery chains that offer deli department fried chicken, Safeway gives you plenty of options. If you're hungry but not starving, you can opt for a single fried chicken breast, wing, or drumstick and pair it with one of the chain's sides. You can also get multiple-piece boxes and buckets, including party packs. An eight-piece box of chicken will cost you around $10. Same goes for a one-pound portion of chicken tenders.
Countless customers say Safeway's fried chicken is absolute fire. A reviewer said on TikTok, "Tender. Umami. Crunchy. This is a 10 out of 10." Another TikToker said, "Better than KFC, I'm telling you right now. And this is freshly fried." Even better, Safeway also offers a weekly deal on its chicken when you can grab an eight-piece bucket for just $4.99, which is an absolute steal. Some locations offer the deal on Mondays, while others offer it on Fridays. And FYI: Safeway also made our list of grocery stores with the best rotisserie chicken.
7. Market Basket
With just 95 locations in the Northeast, Market Basket isn't as large or well-known as some of the other chains on this list. However, the chain's impressive low prices have put it ahead of competitors like Aldi and WinCo for many consumers. In addition to the reasonable prices, Market Basket also earns tons of praise for its tasty hot meals. The fried chicken is one of the most popular items at the deli, and many people say they'd choose it over any restaurant fried chicken any day.
The deli at Market Basket is called Market's Kitchen and it offers a full menu of prepared meals that you can take home. And if you can't wait until you get home to dig in, some locations also have seatingareas. You can choose from four or eight pieces of country fried chicken priced at $4.99 and $7.99 respectively. You can also grab chicken wings in flavors like teriyaki, Buffalo, and salt and vinegar for $7.99 a pound.
According to numerous customers, Market Basket nails every element of its fried chicken, from the skin to the juicy meat. A reviewer described it in a Youtube video as, "Golden. Crispy ... well-seasoned for sure." Another fan commented on a Facebook post, "Better than any fast food chicken and much better priced. Real fried chicken." And customers don't discriminate between the wings and the country-fried chicken. According to many, it's all simply divine.
8. Brookshire Brothers
Brookshire Brothers started out as a humble general store in Lufkin, Texas, in 1921. Over the years, it grew into a modern grocery chain, and now there are over 120 locations in East Texas and Louisiana. One thing hasn't changed much though, and that's the time-honored techniques it uses to make its fried chicken. Each piece is marinated, breaded by hand, and cooked fresh daily in the deli. According to customers, you can taste the care that goes into the chicken.
If it's just the fried chicken you're after, Brookshire Brothers offers four pieces for about $9 and eight pieces for $14. You can also opt for the Make it a Meal deal where you can pair your fried chicken with sides like macaroni and cheese and baked beans, as well as Hawaiian rolls and the chain's Fresh Harvest cookies. The fried chicken meal deals are priced at $24 for eight pieces of chicken and $32 for 12 pieces.
While the fried chicken at Brookshire Brothers may be a little pricier than some other chains, many customers say you get what you pay for when it comes to quality. As one reviewer said on TikTok, "Not only was it bursting with flavor, it was also bursting with juices, and that spicy kick is a very nice touch. You can tell there was a lot put into the breading recipe. It has that classic almost homestyle flavor that's really beyond restaurant quality."
9. Winn-Dixie
Winn-Dixie is a Southeastern grocery chain that has a solid following for its quality food at great prices. The chain made our list of grocery stores with the highest quality meat departments thanks to its experienced butchers who hand cut the meats. With that in mind, it might not be surprising that the chain also earns praise for its fried chicken, which by most accounts is fresh and flavorful. There are also some great deals to be had.
A ten-piece carton of Winn-Dixie's Lip-Lickin' fried chicken costs about $10, and you get a good mix of pieces like breasts, thighs, and drumsticks. The hot bar also features chicken wings in a wide range of flavors, including barbecue, garlic Parmesan, and hot honey. And if you're looking to feed a crowd, the "stuff the bucket" promotion is a great deal. As the name suggests, you can stuff a bucket with as many wings as you can for $16.99 or $23.99 for the larger size. As long as the lid fits on, you're good to go.
Customers consistently call out Winn-Dixie for its supremely tasty fried chicken that's cooked and seasoned well. A reviewer stated in a YouTube video, "The dark meat is really juicy. Very flavorful. It's got a light crunch, but good breading." Another fan said in a Facebook post, "Winn-Dixie goes fresh-never-frozen too, double-breading for bold seasoning and a crunchy exterior that keeps the inside tender." Plus, many folks say you just can't beat the value.
Methodology
We turned to customer reviews to uncover which grocery chains serve the absolute best fried chicken. We wanted to ensure that the reviews were coming from real people and not bots, so we looked at reviews on platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook, where people shared videos of themselves actually trying the chicken or pics of the chicken they bought. We also looked at Reddit forums where users don't typically shy away from sharing their real opinions. In addition, we only looked at reviews from within the past year to ensure the opinions are relevant.
Some of the criteria we looked for included the chicken's freshness, the crispiness of the breading, how tender the meat is, and whether it's well-seasoned. We only considered chains that received mainly positive reviews on those points. Based on what customers are saying, these are the grocery stores that serve some seriously stand-out fried chicken.