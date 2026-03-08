6 Hacks And Tips For Ordering Publix Subs You Need To Know

As someone who's lived in multiple states, I've come up with a foolproof system for both differentiating and appraising my disparate locales: Could I get a Pub Sub there? For those lucky enough to live in a state where Publix exists, you know of which I speak. Pub Subs are deli counter sandwiches turned up to 11. The handhelds from Publix have reached cult status thanks to both the fresh, straight-from-the-deli flavor and seemingly endless customizability.

My last move left me Pub Sub-less for four long years. Last fall, a brand new Publix location opened in a town only short drive away. My lunch hour was saved.

My go-to is the popular chicken tender sub with bacon and ranch, which finished high (though not at the top) of our Pub Sub rankings last summer. I've also been branching out, trying sandwiches with flavors both familiar and untested. In the delicious process, I've become somewhat of a Pub Sub pro, and I'm here to offer my expertise to you.

Reminder: These hacks might not work every time, at every Publix deli, or with every Publix deli employee. I have, however, scoured the web to make sure others have had success using the hacks listed here. So if there's a Publix nearby, try them out. If there's not, maybe move.