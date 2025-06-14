10 Publix Subs, Ranked Worst To Best

When it comes to supermarket deli sandwiches in the South, if you know, you know. And for those that don't, welcome to the wonderful world of the Publix sub. Lovingly dubbed "Pub Subs" by the masses, these made-to-order sandwiches have earned a cult following around the Southeast, inspiring everything from Reddit threads to wedding catering requests. This loyal following should come as no surprise — Publix is consistently ranked highly among the nation's most popular grocery store delis. As an Atlanta-based food writer and longtime Publix shopper (I can practically smell the bakery section in my sleep), I've eaten my fair share of these sub shop staples. Enough to confidently say: Not all Pub Subs are created equal.

So, what makes them so beloved? It's the fresh, soft-yet-crusty bread, the generous portions (if lettuce doesn't fall like confetti, you're doing it wrong), and the option to fully customize every detail. They're indulgent but not over-the-top, nostalgic but never boring. They taste like someone cared enough to build you a really good sandwich. It's honestly that simple.

To rank these fan favorites, I considered a few key factors: overall texture (is the bread-to-filling ratio on point?), flavor (do the ingredients play nicely together?), and value (because a great sub should satisfy both your hunger and your wallet). Whether you're a chicken tender loyalist or live for a classic Italian sub, this ranking of classic Publix subs is for you and your lunch break.