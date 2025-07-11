This Is Why People Are Head Over Heels For Publix Fried Chicken

Over the last decade, with the rise of fast food chicken sandwich wars and never-ending taste-testing viral reels on TikTok, fried chicken has become a hot topic in the culinary world. Depending on who you ask, some of the best fast food fried chicken comes from Chick-fil-A, Popeye's, Raising Cane's, or Jollibee. Other well-known restaurants with fantastic fried chicken include Dooky Chase's in New Orleans, Hattie B's in Nashville, and Roscoe's House of Chicken and Waffles in Southern California.

One place you might not expect to find delicious, ready-to-eat fried chicken? A grocery store. But that's exactly what you'll find if you live near Publix, the Southern grocery store staple with more than 1,400 locations across the Southeast. Whether it's a professional review or a long Reddit thread, and whether it's the tenders or the bone-in version, Publix's take on fried chicken seems to consistently be a hit.

So, how exactly does a grocery store chain make such good fried chicken? Why are the reviews so positive? We thought we'd dig in a little more and find out.