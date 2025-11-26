The Grocery Store Brand Southern Potato Salad That Rivals Your Grandma's

Potato salad is one of those classic go-to side dishes. While there are several delicious takes on potato salad all around the world you need to try, one of the best variations is sold at a grocery store in the United States: Publix. Trust us, this Southern-style potato salad is one of the best ready-to-eat meals at Publix — and maybe even in the world.

Potato salads hailing from the South offer a distinct flavor. Some of the key ingredients are mayonnaise, sugar, yellow mustard, paprika, and hard-boiled eggs. The tangy, sweet, and savory salad is one of those side dishes that can be enjoyed all on its own.

Publix's potato salad includes all of the suspected ingredients of a Southern-style side, including a hard-cooked egg, mustard, relish, and seasonings like annatto, turmeric, paprika, cornstarch, and vinegar. The 16-ounce tub is priced at $4.75, and the smaller 8-ounce tub costs $3.09. (Still, note that price can vary per location.)