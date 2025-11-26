The Grocery Store Brand Southern Potato Salad That Rivals Your Grandma's
Potato salad is one of those classic go-to side dishes. While there are several delicious takes on potato salad all around the world you need to try, one of the best variations is sold at a grocery store in the United States: Publix. Trust us, this Southern-style potato salad is one of the best ready-to-eat meals at Publix — and maybe even in the world.
Potato salads hailing from the South offer a distinct flavor. Some of the key ingredients are mayonnaise, sugar, yellow mustard, paprika, and hard-boiled eggs. The tangy, sweet, and savory salad is one of those side dishes that can be enjoyed all on its own.
Publix's potato salad includes all of the suspected ingredients of a Southern-style side, including a hard-cooked egg, mustard, relish, and seasonings like annatto, turmeric, paprika, cornstarch, and vinegar. The 16-ounce tub is priced at $4.75, and the smaller 8-ounce tub costs $3.09. (Still, note that price can vary per location.)
What makes the Publix Southern-Style potato salad such a winner?
Publix has become a Southern grocery staple, so it's no wonder that it is a top place to go for a ready-made potato salad. Online, several fans have taken to social media to boast about the flavor, including one TikTok reviewer who referred to it as the "holy-grail of store-bought potato salads." While Publix does offer other popular potato salads, including a New York-style and homestyle red potato salad, this seems like the one to buy. There are a handful of ways to vamp up your Publix potato salad (even though you don't have to), including slipping in extra veggies for crunch, some chopped bacon for flavor, or a secret sweet ingredient you never knew your potato salad was missing. Still, most fans say Publix's version of this dish doesn't need anything extra.
You'll best enjoy this grocery store buy with some traditional cookout dishes and sides, including macaroni cheese, grilled meats, coleslaw, fried corn, and cornbread salad. Since this potato salad is described as rich and creamy, you could try dropping a dollop on your green salad for a mixture of opposite textures. The eggs in this side not only make Southern grandmas proud, but also make it easy to spread on a sandwich too, making for a full meal that takes no time to prepare (or wolf down).