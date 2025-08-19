This Is The Absolute Worst Sub You Can Order At Publix
Publix is a grocery store with a lot of loyal customers — especially in the South. People are head over heels for Publix fried chicken, not to mention the in-house bread. The chain has its own deli too, which consistently ranks as one of the most popular chain grocery store delis in the United States. With its freshly baked sub rolls as a starting point, Publix offers all sorts of "Pub subs" — hot, cold, meaty, vegetarian, and everything in between. While there's a long list of choices, Publix isn't perfect, and some sandwiches are better than others. To distinguish the good from the bad, Chowhound ranked 10 Publix subs from worst to best. The option that underwhelmed us the most was the veggie sub.
Publix's veggie sub is made up simply of a whole wheat roll, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese. The roll might be pillowy, and the vegetables fresh, but this sub doesn't sing like some of Publix's other options. Customers do have the choice of adding more to the sandwich, like green peppers, cucumbers, onions, and plenty of condiments. While this might help add flavor to some degree, the standard veggie sub will leave you feeling like you've eaten a mouthful of nothing but lettuce. Even with a nice helping of red wine vinegar or Dijon mustard, this option would likely still be a let-down.
More reasons to avoid ordering the veggie sub
Publix's veggie sub seems to be a swing and a miss for most people. One customer even took to Reddit to complain about the sub, calling it "disgustingly boring." TikTok user @sarahmargareteats also said she wasn't a fan of the sandwich, calling it bland and saying it could use some type of sauce. Another Redditor complained about the price, saying, "months ago it was $6.99 for a footlong veggie cheese sub...I went back yesterday and got a sub and it was $8.50."
While the veggie sub isn't for everyone, the good news is that Publix has a lot of other fantastic sandwiches. The top sub in our ranking, the basic turkey sub, is a delicious mainstay. The chain's homestyle beef meatball sandwich is one of the best hot options. Other standouts include the chicken tender sub, the Italian sub, and the chicken salad sub. If sandwiches aren't your thing, the Publix deli has a wide variety of wraps and other meal options too.
Publix's grocery game is strong, and the chain does few things poorly. Still, if we had to suggest avoiding one thing from its deli, it would be the flavorless veggie sub. It's just not that good. Sorry, Publix.