This Is The Absolute Worst Sub You Can Order At Publix

Publix is a grocery store with a lot of loyal customers — especially in the South. People are head over heels for Publix fried chicken, not to mention the in-house bread. The chain has its own deli too, which consistently ranks as one of the most popular chain grocery store delis in the United States. With its freshly baked sub rolls as a starting point, Publix offers all sorts of "Pub subs" — hot, cold, meaty, vegetarian, and everything in between. While there's a long list of choices, Publix isn't perfect, and some sandwiches are better than others. To distinguish the good from the bad, Chowhound ranked 10 Publix subs from worst to best. The option that underwhelmed us the most was the veggie sub.

Publix's veggie sub is made up simply of a whole wheat roll, lettuce, tomato, and provolone cheese. The roll might be pillowy, and the vegetables fresh, but this sub doesn't sing like some of Publix's other options. Customers do have the choice of adding more to the sandwich, like green peppers, cucumbers, onions, and plenty of condiments. While this might help add flavor to some degree, the standard veggie sub will leave you feeling like you've eaten a mouthful of nothing but lettuce. Even with a nice helping of red wine vinegar or Dijon mustard, this option would likely still be a let-down.