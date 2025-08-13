These Are The States That Have Publix Supermarkets

Publix is among the biggest grocery stores in the United States by location density and revenue; however, you might never see one, depending on where you live. If you're hearing the buzz but can't seem to find one of these supermarkets near you, it's because Publix operates in just eight U.S. states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. With 1,413 stores and growing, Publix has planted its roots as a Southeast grocery staple with numerous locations across the region. While this might seem like a drawback, it hasn't seemed to hinder the grocery chain's success.

Since Publix first opened in Winter Haven, Florida, it has followed a "quality over quantity" mindset. From the Southern hospitality in customer service to maintaining clean and organized aisles, the focus has been on customer loyalty. Publix's home state of Florida has almost 900 stores, with Miami alone hosting 39 within its perimeter — more than any other U.S. city. For reference, the state with the second-highest density of Publix stores is Georgia, which only has around 220 total. As Publix continues to branch out across the Southeast, it's possible that more stores will pop up outside this region. However, all of Publix's manufacturing centers and almost all of its distribution centers are in Florida and Georgia, so opening new locations in states like California or New York may pose more logistical challenges.