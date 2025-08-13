These Are The States That Have Publix Supermarkets
Publix is among the biggest grocery stores in the United States by location density and revenue; however, you might never see one, depending on where you live. If you're hearing the buzz but can't seem to find one of these supermarkets near you, it's because Publix operates in just eight U.S. states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. With 1,413 stores and growing, Publix has planted its roots as a Southeast grocery staple with numerous locations across the region. While this might seem like a drawback, it hasn't seemed to hinder the grocery chain's success.
Since Publix first opened in Winter Haven, Florida, it has followed a "quality over quantity" mindset. From the Southern hospitality in customer service to maintaining clean and organized aisles, the focus has been on customer loyalty. Publix's home state of Florida has almost 900 stores, with Miami alone hosting 39 within its perimeter — more than any other U.S. city. For reference, the state with the second-highest density of Publix stores is Georgia, which only has around 220 total. As Publix continues to branch out across the Southeast, it's possible that more stores will pop up outside this region. However, all of Publix's manufacturing centers and almost all of its distribution centers are in Florida and Georgia, so opening new locations in states like California or New York may pose more logistical challenges.
What to expect when shopping at Publix
Publix offers a wide selection of brand name and private label products, similar to many competing superstores, but with the high-quality produce typically found in organic grocers. Budget-conscious shoppers should be aware that Publix has an above-average price point, so alternatives like Aldi and Trader Joe's will likely be more affordable. However, there are some perks that come with spending a little bit more.
You'll get your money's worth in quality, and Publix is notorious for its "buy one, get one free" discounts, especially on drinks and snacks. Certain retailers, such as Kroger and Winn-Dixie, require a shopper's card or membership to access these types of sales, but Publix's BOGOs are open to all. However, by choosing to sign up for Club Publix, members can access additional sales and coupons.
Some of the biggest benefits of shopping at Publix are its specialty shops. The deli counter offers cold cuts and delicious Pub Sub sandwiches with bread made fresh in-store every morning, and the bakery produces some of the best cakes you can find at a chain grocery store. These enticing offerings, along with large yet tidy aisle layouts, are likely part of why Publix is so selective in where it builds new stores, and why they haven't expanded past eight Southeastern states.