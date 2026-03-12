10 Irish Foods And Drinks To Get You In The St. Patrick's Day Spirit

As far back as the ninth century, Irish people have paid homage to Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, on the anniversary of his death — March 17th. The tradition began as a feast day where the rule against eating meat during Lent was lifted, and it evolved into a full-scale celebration with drinking, dancing, and food. When Irish people began immigrating to America, the tradition spread there too and took on a life of its own.

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day in any country other than Ireland, and you'll likely come across lively parades, special dishes like corned beef and cabbage, and green everything, right down to shamrock-hued beer. However, things look a little bit different in Ireland. Sure, you still have parades and parties, but you're not likely to see anyone quaffing green beer. And corned beef is one of those dishes that tourists think is traditional, but locals will tell you otherwise.

To find out what Irish people really eat and drink on St. Patrick's Day, we reached out to several Irish chefs and spirits experts. They shared some of the traditional foods and drinks they enjoy on St. Paddy's Day, many of which are hearty, homey, and deeply tied to the land and long-standing culinary traditions. If you're looking for some authentic Irish dishes to get you into the holiday spirit (or "craic" as it's called in Ireland), these are some foods and drinks the experts say are a must.