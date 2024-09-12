Make Mashed Potatoes Taste Like Sour Cream & Onion Chips With An Irish Twist

You're likely quite familiar with mashed potatoes by now. Odds are that the easy and filling dish has graced tables in your childhood and adulthood alike — and if you've seen the dish that many times over the years, it probably doesn't inspire too much excitement in you these days. Perhaps it is for this reason that there are so many articles listing how to spruce up your mashed potatoes beyond the starchy monotony you might know them for. For example, you can elevate the taste of your mashed potatoes by cooking them in half-and-half, or you can even turn your leftovers into loaded mashed potato balls for a different and exciting option. But it turns out that you don't have to look too far for a foolproof way to add some pep to your potatoes' step — just look to traditional Irish cuisine for some inspiration.

Colcannon is a beloved Irish dish, and one of the meals you'll see enjoyed by Ireland's own on St. Patrick's Day. A rich blend of potatoes, milk/cream, and (traditionally) cabbage and green onion, colcannon essentially serves as an elevated and even heartier mashed potato dish all on its own. But you can also use colcannon's ingredients to add some wonderful flavor to your usual mashed potatoes. Just add some browned cabbage and green onion to your mashed potatoes, and you'll find that you've incorporated a taste eerily reminiscent of sour cream and onion chips.