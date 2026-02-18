According To Reddit, Tourists Think These Foods Are Traditional, But Locals Say Otherwise

One of the greatest things about traveling is trying new foods, and nearly every country on the planet has at least a few dishes it's famous for. Take tacos in Mexico, sushi in Japan, and tagine in Morocco. Some tourists even plan trips to certain places specifically for the cuisine, with a bucket list of dishes they want to try once they're there. But how popular are those dishes really with local people? You might be surprised to learn that some "traditional" dishes aren't as ingrained in the local culture as you might think.

In some cases, the disconnect comes down to geography. A dish might have deep roots in immigrant communities abroad but isn't actually a staple in its supposed home country. Other times, it's a matter of audience. Certain foods appear on menus because visitors expect to see them, not because locals regularly order them. And then there are dishes that don't actually exist in their supposed home countries at all.

Over the past year, several Reddit threads have asked locals to weigh in on the foods outsiders assume they eat all the time, and the responses are eye-opening. Instead of confirming stereotypes, locals often push back, explaining that the foods visitors expect to find everywhere are either outdated, overhyped, or more popular abroad than at home. According to multiple comments, these are some of the foods locals say travelers most often get wrong.