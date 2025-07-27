The Irish Coffee Step You're Forgetting To Take Doesn't Actually Have To Do With The Cocktail Itself

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sometimes in bartending, the most important ingredients are ephemeral. Whether you order a wet or dry martini, its most crucial component is its fleeting icy coldness. Champagne just doesn't hit the same without the signature pop of a cork that comes and goes in the blink of an eye. And the ideal Irish coffee, too, relies on a quality that cannot take on a permanent corporal form: A palm and chest-warming heated cup.

The finest Irish coffee destinations in the world will heat the buzzy, boozy vessel before even tipping in the actual drink. At Brooklyn's dearly departed Fort Defiance, for example, where the menu's description of the drink detailed only that it was among the best in the world, bartenders would ready tall glass mugs with a pour of boiling water (later removed to accommodate the actual blend) to get them appropriately toasty. This is easy enough to replicate at home, and there are some even more newfangled ways to keep your libation hot to the last drop.