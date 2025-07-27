The Irish Coffee Step You're Forgetting To Take Doesn't Actually Have To Do With The Cocktail Itself
Sometimes in bartending, the most important ingredients are ephemeral. Whether you order a wet or dry martini, its most crucial component is its fleeting icy coldness. Champagne just doesn't hit the same without the signature pop of a cork that comes and goes in the blink of an eye. And the ideal Irish coffee, too, relies on a quality that cannot take on a permanent corporal form: A palm and chest-warming heated cup.
The finest Irish coffee destinations in the world will heat the buzzy, boozy vessel before even tipping in the actual drink. At Brooklyn's dearly departed Fort Defiance, for example, where the menu's description of the drink detailed only that it was among the best in the world, bartenders would ready tall glass mugs with a pour of boiling water (later removed to accommodate the actual blend) to get them appropriately toasty. This is easy enough to replicate at home, and there are some even more newfangled ways to keep your libation hot to the last drop.
More ways to keep your Irish coffee cup toasty warm
Whether your preferred Irish coffee recipe hews close to the standard mix of dark roast java, sugar, whipped cream, and the Emerald Isle's own whiskey, or you prefer to spike your brew with an underrated liquor, the heat is key. And, honestly, it isn't easy to improve upon the simple boiling water technique that you can also use to prep your everyday cuppa. But you can keep the mercury elevated for a little longer with a bit of climate control.
Insulated cups have come a long way from the campground aesthetic beloved by a fairly niche audience. Double-walled designs in some stylish finishes, instead, are easier to come by than ever. You can also find electric warmers with relatively universal dishware compatibility for under 20 bucks online. And, of course, for true tech/intoxicating caffeine devotees, there's the even more extreme option of a smart mug. The Ember temperature control smart mug, for example, is programmable and able to reach 145 degrees Fahrenheit for up to 80 minutes. With such a delicious sip, we doubt you'll need it that long.