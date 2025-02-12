What's The Difference Between Irish Stew And Beef Stew?

Irish stew, Stobhach Gaelach in Gaelic, has become synonymous with Ireland, but it's often confused with beef stew, which is a different dish. So be sure to order the former rather than the latter at an Irish pub. While there are some similarities between the two dishes — they both have root vegetables, meat, and gravy — the big difference lies in the kind of meat that's used. Traditional Irish stew has lamb or mutton rather than beef. There are some other differences as well.

Beef stew typically has more vegetables, including carrots and celery, while some traditional cooks eschew these in Irish stew, believing the dish should solely be made with stock, meat, potatoes, onions, and parsley. Other differences include the use of tomato paste, beef broth, and red wine or stout beer in beef stew, and beef stew containing rosemary rather than parsley. Beef stew is typically thickened by cornflour, flour, or the potatoes, and Irish stew can be thickened this way, too. The similarities are obvious, but to understand just how these two dishes have become confused, we need to dig a little into Irish history.