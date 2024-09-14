What Is Mutton, And Why Is It Different From Lamb?

Although chicken, beef, and pork are mainstays in American cuisine, other types of meat, like sheep, are less prevalent. For most of us, lamb chops, lamb stew, and an Easter lamb roast usually come to mind when we think of sheep. Because many families opt for preparing pre-cooked Easter ham instead of lamb, it's become even less common. If lamb is a rare delicacy for you, mutton is likely even rarer. Although mutton is still a staple meat in some parts of the world, it's not very popular in the U.S. You may even be unsure precisely what mutton is.

Advertisement

Often, mutton meat is mistaken for lamb and may even be improperly labeled as lamb meat by some butchers and grocers. While both types of meat come from sheep, though, there is one core difference, and that's the age of the animal. Mutton is processed when the sheep is older, which results in an entirely different texture, flavor, and cost. By researching and consulting expert Chef Peyton White, we've gathered all the facts you need to know when considering purchasing and cooking mutton or lamb. From start to finish, here is how to work with this meat that is as tasty as it is considered exotic in the U.S.