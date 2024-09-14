What Is Black Pudding Made Of?

It might sound like a gothic dessert, but there's nothing sweet about black pudding. In truth, this British delicacy is a type of sausage that's traditionally made from a mixture of blood, animal fat, and a filler grain like barley or oats. Don't let the pudding moniker fool you, as the term has completely different meanings in the United Kingdom and the United States. In Britain, while it commonly refers to a sweet dessert course, pudding is also used in the names of popular savory dishes, typically those with a cake or patty-like structure.

Advertisement

Most black pudding recipes use pork blood as their main ingredient, though some use beef or sheep blood instead. While the idea of blood sausage may make those unacquainted with it feel uneasy, it's a great way to utilize all parts of the animal and is a common dish across a wide range of cultures. Black pudding, in particular, is traditionally distinguished by its high grain content and use of particular spices like mace, nutmeg, and cinnamon.

It's made by mixing together the blood, grains, fat, and spices, stuffing the mixture into natural or synthetic casings, and boiling or steaming until cooked thoroughly. When cooled, the blood congeals, lending the sausages their characteristic dark color. Exact black pudding recipes vary regionally within the United Kingdom. (It's plenty popular in neighboring Ireland, too.)

Advertisement