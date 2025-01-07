LA And New York Face Off For The Title Of Pastrami Capital Of The US

While the East Coast-West Coast hip-hop rivalry is ancient history, three decades in the rearview mirror, another beef, which happens to be about beef, continues to fester between New York City and Los Angeles. The title for pastrami capital of the United States has continued to be argued over with the kind of gusto a gourmand typically reserves for tucking into a hot pastrami sandwich piled high with steaming meat. The two most often cited restaurants representing each city for the crown are Katz's Deli in Manhattan's Lower East Side and Langer's Deli in Los Angeles' Westlake neighborhood.

They're just two of — but arguably the two most important — must-visit delis in America. Each offers its own version of the classic pastrami sandwich and both have supporters and detractors. Katz's was the late globetrotting foodie Anthony Bourdain's pick for the best pastrami in New York City. Phil Rosenthal, the creator of the sitcom "Everybody Loves Raymond" and star of the Netflix food travel show "Somebody Feed Phil," considers Langer's pastrami sandwich the best around.

Looking beyond those two iconic delicatessens, both Los Angeles and New York City have some other contenders keeping the pastrami scene alive. Los Angeles has the legendary Canter's Deli, which opened in 1931, and maintains a loyal following. A newer addition is Wexler's Deli, founded by Mikah Wexler, known as LA's "Pastrami King." New York has Hometown Bar-B-Que, Frankel's Delicatessen, Liebman's Delicatessen, Sarge's Deli, and Pastrami Queen, which all offer unique takes on this sammy.