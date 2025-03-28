The Murky Origins Of The Reuben's Sister Sandwich, The Rachel

Did you know the famous Reuben sandwich has a slightly sweeter sister? We all know the classic Reuben, made with corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on rye bread. It's a sandwich for people who like sharp and sour tastes, and it has a following with plenty of restaurants and delis claiming to make the best Reuben sandwich in America. But not everyone likes the Reuben's pickled, salty, briny flavor profile. And that's where the Rachel comes into the picture — a sandwich with a recipe so close to the Reuben, and with an origin that's equally as murky, it's no wonder they're considered siblings.

The Rachel is made on rye bread with Swiss cheese and Russian dressing, just like the Reuben, but it has coleslaw instead of sauerkraut. The Rachel also doesn't use corned beef, and is instead usually made with turkey, and sometimes chicken and other meats like pastrami. Both sandwiches are usually griddled or use toasted bread, and often served with a pickle spear and chips when you get them at a restaurant. Homemade versions also go with the same kinds of sides, pairing well with a bowl of roasted butternut squash soup and easy homemade chips. And just like the Reuben sandwich, it's difficult to nail down exactly who invented the Rachel.