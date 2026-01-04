You'll Never Guess How Long NYC's Katz's Delicatessen Takes To Make Its Pastrami

One of the most iconic rom-com movie scenes of all time in "When Harry Met Sally," filmed at the iconic Katz's Deli. While you might be familiar with Meg Ryan's compelling and order-inspiring performance, you might be less familiar with just how much prep goes into making what is arguably the historic delicatessen's signature offering. Believe it or not, the pastrami-making process takes almost a solid month, and Katz's goes through anywhere from 40,000 to 70,000 pounds of the treasured cured meat each week.

Day in and day out, crowds line the block at the corner of Houston and Ludlow Streets in Lower Manhattan, waiting, perhaps for what feels like a month, for their moment to be ushered inside and handed a ticket so they can shimmy up to the counter to order one of the restaurant's massive sandwiches. Not all cured deli meats are created equal, and if you aren't familiar with the differences between pastrami and corned beef, the short answer is that while both are made from beef brisket, corned beef is simply brined and boiled, while pastrami is brined, covered in spices, and then smoked. Katz's sandwiches are so sizable, a good 12 ounces of meat each, that a running joke is that a whole family could practically share one.