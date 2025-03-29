What To Eat In Atlanta In 24 Hours
Eating your way through Atlanta is no small feat. Newcomers might expect to simply dine on typical southern comfort foods or perhaps visit the original Chick-fil-A establishment in Hapeville, but in truth, there are so many more foodie gems hidden in plain sight. After all, the Big Peach is a joyful marriage of traditional regional charm and storied multicultural history, and its cuisine is no exception.
I was introduced to the heterogeneous nature of Atlanta dining by local friends who showed me the vast spread of dining options in the area. Within the span of a day, I discovered that its restaurant scene boasts several Michelin stars, its international food scene spans just about every country on the globe, and its bars open late into the night ready to serve cold drinks and lively jazz sets. After multiple trips, I have yet to sample even half of what the city's fare has to offer.
The sheer variety of options can be overwhelming, especially if you're not in the city for long, so I've put together a comprehensive list of noteworthy foodie places to visit that will be sure to keep you smacking your lips every hour of your stay.
Start your day with southern comfort foods
Atlanta's breakfast and brunch scenes highlight why southern soul food has earned such a stalwart place in people's hearts. For those looking to begin their day with something classic and hearty, Homegrown operates from downtown east Atlanta and sources all of its fresh ingredients from local farms. The most famous breakfast menu item is the Comfy Chicken Biscuit, consisting of biscuits topped with fried chicken and pork sausage gravy. Homegrown has other southern staples on the menu, such as grits and gravy, steak and eggs, whole trout, and breakfast sandwiches.
For a more elevated experience, Ria's Bluebird serves sophisticated breakfasts. The menu items are a little pricier, but the Brisket Breakfast, made with slow-roasted Angus beef and poached eggs, is worth the extra buck. For those looking to stun their taste buds awake, the titular Bluebird Burrito zings with flavor thanks to cotija cheese, pickled red onion, salsa verde, and sour cream. Ria's also serves vegan-friendly options such as tofu scramble.
If you'd prefer something simpler, The Little Tart Bakeshop has a wide, mouth-watering selection of sweet treats. With multiple locations, this gorgeous coffee shop makes a mean croissant, as well as a veritable bounty of other pastries such as scones, danishes, quiches, and turnovers. Of course, piping hot espressos are a must here, and the shops even have a no Wi-Fi policy on weekends. It's a perfect place to relax and recharge before you get ready to pound the pavement.
Whet your appetite with wings
As the day warms and appetites sharpen, it gets difficult to keep pace with the frenetic rhythm of the city. Don't worry; lunch in Atlanta is as simple as finding your local wing joint and ordering a party platter for you and your friends. Take International Cafe, for example. Claimed by locals to serve the best wings in the area, this restaurant offers a finger-licking abundance of barbecue wings, tenders, and fries in generous portions.
Since the origin of Buffalo wings, the South has refined these classic breaded delights to a tee, as exemplified by this establishment. You can choose from a frankly staggering list of customizations so your wings are served to the exact manner of your choosing — this place will definitely deliver. International Cafe also offers items like Philly sandwiches, fried tilapia, and burgers to supplement your wings and fries. Remember to bring your friends; this is a lively setting that's perfect for hosting large gatherings.
If chicken wings just don't provide enough meat for you, Fox Bros Bar-B-Q has been lauded as one of the best barbecue spots in the region. The joint uses Texas barbecue techniques to render juicy and tender smoked meats, pulled pork, and fried ribs. It's famous for the signature Angus beef brisket, which falls apart with just a press of your fork. The menu also includes smoked chicken wings, pulled pork, and titular beef burgers stacked high with classic garnishes and melted pimento cheese.
Make lunch multicultural at Buford Highway
Atlanta is not just famous for its southern cuisine. It's a hub for food-inclined immigrants from around the world, who offer customers a sampling of their heritage through their cooking. Clarkston, a city just a stone's throw from Atlanta, has been lauded for its diversity and "kaleidoscopic community" of displaced peoples and immigrants. As such, northern Atlanta is now a thriving community of international dining locations where just about every culture and country is represented in the food scene.
One of the strongest examples of the city's multiculturalism is the Buford Highway. To take your international food crawl on the road, simply drive north of the city to find a staggering assortment of cosmopolitan food options. For authentic Korean cuisine, check out Stone Bowl House for fantastic scallion pancakes, bibimbap, bulgogi, and other traditional Korean eats. Lanzhou Ramen serves hand-pulled noodles that landed it in the Top #10 in Atlanta Magazine's Best Restaurants in 2019. For wonderful Mexican dining, El Rey Del Taco serves homemade tacos, tortillas, and a staggering plethora of punchy margaritas. The list continues from there; there are Bangladeshi, Szechuan, Taiwanese, and Vietnamese restaurants that are all easily accessible from the highway.
Get a taste of cosmopolitan eats from the city
For a mobile and multicultural food experience in a more walkable setting, you might want to peruse the Krog Street Market. The establishment is over a century old and houses a wide range of rotating food stalls, shopping centers, and international eateries, such as Indian, Szechuan, and Italian. You can browse at your leisure or simply get your meal to-go before taking off. There's plenty of open-air seating to enjoy the view on a fine day, or indoor spaces for eating, shopping, or simply kicking up your heels while you plan your next move. This is definitely a place to explore, whether you're feeling peckish, ravenous, or somewhere in between.
If you're looking to class up your lunch, The General Muir is a Michelin-starred deli reputed for its upscale atmosphere. The menu offers a variety of bagel and sandwich options to customize. The specialty bagel, Avenue A, is worth checking out for its tasty inclusions of nova salmon, grapefruit, avocado, dill, red onions, and schmear. Paying homage to the founders' Jewish heritage, Muir's also has an exclusive Passover seder menu, with Matzoh ball soup, gefilte fish, tzimmes, and latkes.
General Muir also boasts a full coffee bar, serving beverages made using beans roasted locally by Dancing Goats Coffee, a must-visit coffee shop. We recommend General Muir's pastries, especially the braided challah bread, chocolate babka, and deliciously moist coffee cake. Don't worry about waiting in long lines — Muir's accepts reservations.
Sip on some aperitifs before supper
If you're not quite ready for dinner and just looking to whet your appetite, there are a multitude of pre-dinner drink options available in the city. From light and dainty numbers to more vigorous and aromatic options, Atlanta is ready to fill your glass.
Monterrey offers a budget-friendly beginning to your evening. This gem of a Mexican restaurant serves toothsome fajitas, scrumptious guacamole, and a wide selection of margaritas, tequilas, and other cocktails. The signature drink, the Texas, mixes Gran Gala with orange liquor for a citrusy taste. The sangria margarita packs a punch, and the spicy jalapeño margarita can't be beat. Monterrey serves a cheeky hangover cure, the Michelada, a traditional Mexican day-after drink consisting of beer, Clamato, lime, and a house-made seasoning blend.
Meanwhile, Kimball House is an elegant restaurant specializing in oysters and drinks. The establishment offers over 20 types of oysters, and alongside the oyster platters and caviar service, it also boasts a lovely drinks menu. The titular cocktail, a mix of Murrell's Row gin, French vermouth, Cocchi Americano, and orange bitters, pairs excellently with the seafood. There is also a robust cabinet of red and white wines, Champagne, and absinthe. For those looking for an alcohol-free experience, Kimball's serves several zero-proof drinks. If you feel confident sneaking in a few bites before dinner, the beef tartare and snapper crudo are amazing accompaniments, or try the butternut crunch cakes and mouth-watering Paris Brest to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Grab a tune with your drink in East Atlanta Village
Atlanta's bar and jazz scenes go hand-in-hand. It's hard to find a drinking spot without hearing music coming in through the windows. East Atlanta Village is a fantastic neighborhood that's easily walkable for those who are keen on getting a cheeky pre-dinner aperitif while enjoying the general atmosphere of the area. Not only does EAV have a great restaurant scene, but it has loads of live music venues and bars. Argosy pours a mean craft beer, for instance, and serves delicious food all around, including juicy plancha burgers.
Banshee serves dinner and fancy cocktails for more upscale palates, but the weekend menu dials down the class with late-night offerings like sloppy hot dogs. Gaja has a fantastic dinner menu with Korean dishes such as gochujang fried chicken, crispy dumplings, and hedo bap, all of which pair excellently with cold soju.
EAV also has roots in Black history. Hippin Hops is the first Black-owned brewery in Georgia. The beer is full-bodied and robust, pairing well with the southern-influenced menu, which includes Po'Boys, burgers, oyster platters, and fish fry. Southern Feedstore is another trendy food hall with a diverse mix of food stalls, beverage spots, and karaoke joints. Home to multiple coffee and cocktail bars, Brazilian pizzerias, taco places, and chicken and waffles stands, most locations offer open-air seating that allows you to enjoy the hip, urban atmosphere of the neighborhood.
Dress up for dinner downtown at No. 246
A night on the town can be carefree and casual, but Atlanta's restaurant scene offers a few refined spots that are perfect for a more upscale dinner setting. If you're willing to make the drive east to Decatur, No. 246 is a fine Italian establishment and the epitome of elegance. The restaurant serves personalized five-course meals for exclusive reservations, and the usual menu is stacked with delicious dinner, dessert, and drink options too. Start with a glass of zinfandel to prime your stomach for the baked ricotta and generously seasoned salads. The garlic bread is also a fantastic beginning to the night.
This establishment's real stars are the pizza and pastas. For a kick of heat, the Diavola Pizza features San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, spicy soppressata, and Calabrian chiles. The vegetarian-friendly Funghi Pizza uses locally-sourced seasonal wild mushrooms that offer a tang of sweetness against the hot chili. I would personally recommend the pasta dishes, as the impressive Black Spaghetti looks stunning and tastes absolutely stellar. On top of the amazing food, the service is impeccable thanks to the attentive and thoughtful waitstaff, so it's no small wonder that No. 246 is packed almost every night. Make sure to book your reservation ahead of time!
Class it up at Southern Belle
For another upscale and authentic Atlanta experience, Southern Belle is a vegetarian-friendly restaurant run by celebrated local chef Joey Ward, who has been named as one of the 2025 Georgia Grown Executive Chefs by the same-styled program. Proclaimed to "embrace hyper-seasonality, local farms, and the multicultural flavors of the 'New South'," this establishment offers seven-course meals alongside a robust drink menu that includes biodynamic wines and cutting-edge zero-proof cocktails.
Southern Belle really lives up to its proclamations; the blue crab beignets, for example, manage to toe the line between refined sophistication and the homely coziness of the South. The original caramelized onion grit cake is an inventive combination of roasted mushrooms, raclette, and balsamic braised shishitos topped with crispy sourdough croutons. Southern Belle's most impressive dish, in my opinion, would be the verde risotto, made with duck confit topped with fragrant black truffle shavings. End the night with a warm slice of homemade apple Basque cake with whipped maple and decadent scoops of buttermilk ice cream.
Keep the party going with late night pub crawls
If you're still up for a drink and a bite after dinner, don't worry; Atlanta may not be the city that never sleeps, but it certainly can sing and drink its way until dawn. Plenty of bars and music venues are open late into the night and can be perfect havens for night owls hoping for a last bit of fun before the sun comes up.
Since its founding in 1973, Northside Tavern has repeatedly topped the dive bar rankings with its top-notch blues sets, lively atmosphere, and wide array of drinking options. This establishment has firmly cemented itself in the local music scene due to its rotating cast of weeknight performing artists, with sultry, upbeat melodies that are perfect accompaniments to your drinks of choice. Try out the hearty craft beers, or cut your teeth on exclusive cocktails. The menu is constantly being updated, so just be sure to come thirsty and pumped for some toe-tapping tunes.
For a cozier, more laid-back atmosphere, Octopus Bar is sure to impress the introverts in your party. This bar also opens late, offering Asian-fusion seafood dishes alongside the drinks menu. The joint's food and drink selection changes daily due to the use of seasonal ingredients, so take it easy and wind down the last few hours of the day with a delicious cocktail and savory seafood dish.
Brunch before you bounce
Those familiar with Atlanta know that this is hardly a list of everything worth tasting in the city, but if you've got some room left over, we've got the perfect send-off before your departure. For a hearty brunch repast, head over to The 57th Fighters Group Restaurant on Clairmont Road for one last taste of Atlanta's southern hospitality. Try the piping-hot hush puppies, sliders, and fried shrimp, or the BBQ Brisket Sliders which are absolutely delectable. The watermelon salad, Buffalo chicken dip, and coconut mussels are other must-try items.
Finally, for a sweet ending to your trip, Alon's Bakery & Market is a cozy spot that has a comforting, neighborhood feel and offers a quality selection of pastries, desserts, market and pantry goods, and prepared food to bring back home. A couple of stand-outs include custard danishes and cranberry scones. The coffee is worth the trip as well, as iced mocha lattes go spectacularly with a savory pastry.