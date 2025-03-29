What To Eat In Atlanta In 24 Hours

Eating your way through Atlanta is no small feat. Newcomers might expect to simply dine on typical southern comfort foods or perhaps visit the original Chick-fil-A establishment in Hapeville, but in truth, there are so many more foodie gems hidden in plain sight. After all, the Big Peach is a joyful marriage of traditional regional charm and storied multicultural history, and its cuisine is no exception.

I was introduced to the heterogeneous nature of Atlanta dining by local friends who showed me the vast spread of dining options in the area. Within the span of a day, I discovered that its restaurant scene boasts several Michelin stars, its international food scene spans just about every country on the globe, and its bars open late into the night ready to serve cold drinks and lively jazz sets. After multiple trips, I have yet to sample even half of what the city's fare has to offer.

The sheer variety of options can be overwhelming, especially if you're not in the city for long, so I've put together a comprehensive list of noteworthy foodie places to visit that will be sure to keep you smacking your lips every hour of your stay.