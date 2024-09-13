What Separates Pastrami From Corned Beef?

They're both salty cured meats featured prominently in the best delis in the country, sure, but what's so different about pastrami compared to corned beef? You might be accustomed to eating these on sandwiches, and they do look quite similar. However, the differences lie in how the meats are prepared and processed, the specific cuts used, the seasoning blends, and even how they're sliced and served. Each step contributes to the unique flavor and texture that sets pastrami and corned beef apart.

Corned beef comes from the flat cut of the brisket. It's brined with pickling spices, and then boiled. Pastrami, while also made from brisket, typically uses the point cut, or sometimes the shoulder or navel. After brining, pastrami is smoked and then rubbed with seasoning. One key difference is in the fat: Corned beef has its fat mostly along the exterior, while pastrami's fat is more evenly distributed throughout the meat.

Finally, there's a difference in how they're sliced and served. Corned beef has a savory, briny flavor with subtle spice from the pickling blend, and is often sliced thicker and served warm. Pastrami, with its smoky flavor and additional spices, is usually sliced thin for sandwiches. These details in preparation, seasoning, and serving make each meat a unique deli favorite.

