What Separates Pastrami From Corned Beef?
They're both salty cured meats featured prominently in the best delis in the country, sure, but what's so different about pastrami compared to corned beef? You might be accustomed to eating these on sandwiches, and they do look quite similar. However, the differences lie in how the meats are prepared and processed, the specific cuts used, the seasoning blends, and even how they're sliced and served. Each step contributes to the unique flavor and texture that sets pastrami and corned beef apart.
Corned beef comes from the flat cut of the brisket. It's brined with pickling spices, and then boiled. Pastrami, while also made from brisket, typically uses the point cut, or sometimes the shoulder or navel. After brining, pastrami is smoked and then rubbed with seasoning. One key difference is in the fat: Corned beef has its fat mostly along the exterior, while pastrami's fat is more evenly distributed throughout the meat.
Finally, there's a difference in how they're sliced and served. Corned beef has a savory, briny flavor with subtle spice from the pickling blend, and is often sliced thicker and served warm. Pastrami, with its smoky flavor and additional spices, is usually sliced thin for sandwiches. These details in preparation, seasoning, and serving make each meat a unique deli favorite.
When to use pastrami or corned beef
Corned beef gets a chance to shine every St. Patrick's Day, as the hearty meat graces the table alongside cabbage and Irish soda bread. It's also a must have for a delectable Reuben sandwich, piled high with sauerkraut and Russian dressing. Beyond the obvious, there are plenty of ways to upgrade corned beef. Corned beef hash is a filling dish to enjoy for breakfast (or anytime, really), and you can get creative by adding corned beef to things like nachos or tacos. Riffing on the flavors of Reuben sandwiches can give you options for inspired egg rolls or any other food fusion you'd like to try.
Pastrami on rye is a deli staple, and for good reason. But beyond your basic sandwich, you can use it anywhere you want to add some of the peppery smoked meat. In California, it often tops burgers, and it appears on plenty of Mexican restaurant menus in dishes like tacos and quesadillas or on top of fries. Since it's sliced like lunch meat, it can be used anywhere you would use ham or turkey — in salads, rollups, or even just for snacking.
Feeling adventurous? Try both meats in a towering corned beef and pastrami sandwich for the ultimate deli experience. Or get experimental by turning corned beef into homemade pastrami. Who says you can't have the best of both worlds?