The LA Jewish Deli Known For Its Towering Reuben Sandwiches
The foods that Los Angeles is most known for — all manner of excellent Mexican cooking, California cuisine in general, and so many sun-dried tomatoes in particular — only scratch the surface of the City of Angels' culinary wonders. Your average New Yorker, for example, might not know that the French dip actually has origins in Los Angeles, nor should a Texan be expected to recite the history of LA's beloved Pink's hot dogs. Great, big sandwiches are also obvious to Angelinos in the know, and some of the greatest are at Brent's Deli.
Now with two locations in town, the first Brent's Deli opened in Northridge in 1967. A second eventually followed in Westlake Village. And each serves a veritable meat mountain via Brent's Reubens, piled high on grilled rye with corned beef, fresh turkey, or black pastrami, and crowned with Swiss, sauerkraut, and Thousand Island dressing. There's already enough to share, but the sandwiches are also plated with steak fries and coleslaw to fortify you against that other city staple: the traffic outside.
Deciding which Brent's locale to visit today
Although each address has those architectural Reubens on their menus, the dual Brent's do diverge a bit. Nostalgia seekers will obviously be quick to pick the Northridge antecedent, which has a vintage look inside its strip mall address. Bouncy booths and tables are joined by old, framed photos, revolving dessert cases, and pops of stained glass. What Northridge does not have, though, is any alcohol.
Brent's Westlake Village outpost has a similar aesthetic to Northridge, plus all the booze you wish to choose. A full bar serves beer, wine, cocktails, and mixed drinks. And both spots, of course, have plenty of options beyond their protein-packed sandwiches. Pancakes, French toast, Benedicts, omelets, and morning meats are available for breakfast; whitefish, lox and cod are among smoked fish fare; and burgers and big plates like brisket and roasted chicken top tables at lunch and dinner. Each Brent's also delivers, as well, if you really can't choose between the two, or just want to leave the gridlock to someone else.