The Hands-Down Best Reuben Sandwiches In The US, According To Reviews

To the uninitiated, the Reuben sandwich is an anomaly. Generally made with German rye bread, it's a combination of corned beef, sauerkraut, and melted Swiss cheese, which would otherwise seem to clash with the deliberate tang of the added Russian dressing. And yet, it's one of the most beloved sandwiches of all time — meaning that finding the best Reuben in the U.S. has become something of an obsession for some people.

Despite an ingredient list that spans continents, everyone agrees on one thing: The Reuben is an all-American creation born from the melting pot of gastronomy that's become typical of the United States. Though its origin story has many theories, the most obvious contender is the man who almost certainly gave the sandwich its name, Arnold Reuben. He once owned the now-closed Reuben's Restaurant and Delicatessen in New York City, and is said to have created the sandwich in 1914 for hungry actress, Annette Seelos, who was making a Charlie Chaplin movie.

Others claim it arrived much later, either in the 1920s by one of Reuben's cooks or in the 1950s by a New York accountant named William Hamerly, who named it in Reuben's honor. Regardless of the truth — and some whisper that the Reuben was actually invented in Nebraska – it has become an all-American classic. But, where can you find the best one?

